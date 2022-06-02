During the last 40 years I’ve made numerous trips to Boyne City to climb the Avalanche Preserve’s trails for breathtaking views of Lake Charlevoix and surrounding countryside. It’s arguably one of the best overlooks in the Lower Peninsula.

You can add another nearby destination, also located in Boyne City, that also delivers commanding views of the lake and hills. The Hill Nature Preserve, located on the north side of the village. It may not be quite as high as Avalanche but still delivers some stunning overlooks from the top, and the good news is that it’s not as intimidating a climb.

On the Trail A collection of columns from Record-Eagle Outdoors Columnist Mike Terrell:

It’s slightly under 1,000 feet above sea level and Avalanche is slightly over. The views aren’t as panoramic, looking up the length of Lake Charlevoix, but still offer picturesque views looking across the eastern end of the lake and the tall wooded hills on the opposite side. It’s especially nice in the fall, but worth the hike anytime of year. It’s groomed for cross-country skiing in winter.

The trails aren’t long, 2.3 miles around the outside of the trail system, but lead to a couple of eye-catching overlooks. There are a couple of crossover trails if you want to shorten the hike. After driving up to Boyne City I like to take it all in since it isn’t a lengthy hike anyway.

The tract is part of an old farm, which was purchased by the Herzog brothers, Gene and John, and friend Dr. Lou Mrstik in 1966. In 2011 the families, which enjoyed the high ridge for its hikes and views, donated a portion of the acreage to Little Traverse Conservancy to create the nature preserve. It’s one of their newest preserves, and it’s a beauty.

As you hike around the property you come across old farm machinery that was left behind, which adds to the historic nature of the land as well. There are hardwood and pine forests, a meadow and apple trees on top that grew from seeds left over from an old apple orchard. The trails are a combination of newly added tracks, mowed lanes through meadows and old two-tracks, which are easy to follow with sign posts to let you know where you are. It is a bit of workout with a couple of climbs up ridges.

When you hike up Avalanche the sights and sounds of Boyne City are always present, but here they aren’t around. Pick a sunny day, grab your camera and enjoy the quiet serenity and enticing views overlooking the lake.