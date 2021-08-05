It’s the time of year when I like to take what I call my “bountiful ride.”

Riding through orchard country I pass by groves of fruit orchards, tasseled corn and, best of all, several beautiful fields of sunflowers stretching towards the sky and sun. This is the time of summer to get out and enjoy their dazzling beauty. I seldom road ride anymore, but this is one exception I make.

I park at Maple Bay Farm to begin the road ride, which is around 14 miles. This time of year the narrow strip of land between Grand Traverse Bay and Elk Lake is laden with fruit bearing orchards and yellow fields of flowers that extend to the horizon. It’s one of the best collections of sunflower fields in our area in my opinion.

On the Trail A collection of columns from Record-Eagle Outdoors Columnist Mike Terrell:

Over this past weekend I was amazed at all the cars stopping along side the fields so people could get out and immerse themselves in the flowers. Some were picking them, others just walking in rapture among the blossoms, and, of course, most taking selfies with golden highlights surrounding them.

Sunflowers aren’t just a “pretty face.” They attract beneficial insects, including pollinators like honey bees that help the many orchards located nearby. The flower also attracts parasitoids, which help reduce pest populations in nearby crop vegetation.

The riding is fairly easy, and, along with the orchard filled landscape, you catch distant glimpses of both the bay and Elk Lake. Most of this ride you will pass the fields of bright yellow flowers on an eastern side so they will be facing you in their full glory. Once the flower reaches full maturity it always faces east to welcome the rising sun.

I often think of John Denver’s “Sunshine On My Shoulders” when I take this ride. However, instead of his lyrics I’m thinking “sunflowers over my shoulders” as I pedal along.

The blossoms should last through mid-August. They don’t last long, and this year they are as big and beautiful as I can recall in all the years I’ve enjoyed them. I find sunflowers therapeutic and often stop to just sit starring at them. They make me smile.