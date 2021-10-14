A portion of the Boardman River Trail runs from Mayfield through the Boardman River Valley and Brown Bridge Quiet Area over to the Muncie Lakes Pathway trailhead.

The total length of this section of the trail is seven miles.

When you first start in Mayfield you have to hike along busy Garfield Road before it heads into the forest and over to East Creek. Not a fan of road hiking. It’s a short hike over to the Quiet Area from the Preserve, and I’ve enjoyed hiking Brown Bridge for more than 40 years.

On the Trail A collection of columns from Record-Eagle Outdoors Columnist Mike Terrell:

What I hadn’t hiked was the BRT from the Quiet Area over to Muncie Lakes trailhead on Ranch Rudolf Road. I corrected that this summer and found it to be a scenic hike, hugging the long ridge top that remains all along this section. Views of the river snaking through the valley are limited. You have one picturesque view from the easternmost overlook along the Brown Bridge trail, and that’s really the last time you see the river.

When you can see through trees that are all along the ridge it offers some striking vistas looking across the broad river valley to distant hills on the other side, especially during fall color season.

Occasionally you can have a limited look down to the valley floor. At one point on my hike I caught a glimpse of deer slowly moving through a sparse section of trees. They had no idea I was well above watching them. An eagle did a couple of broad circles over the valley and river, probably looking for lunch.

I decided to start my hike from the second Brown Bridge trailhead parking area after turning onto Ranch Rudolf Road from Hobbs Highway. It was a little under 3 miles over to Muncie Lakes trailhead, and not a difficult hike.

You have a couple of short sections where you quickly go down and back up to cross a couple of ravines along the ridge. You also have a couple of places where the BRT comes out along Ranch Rudolf Road for short sections and then quickly back into woods along the ridge.

You are never far from the road, but most of the time you are out of sight of it. You can hear traffic occasionally, but there aren’t a lot of vehicles along that stretch of road.

The trail is well marked with yellow triangles painted on trees, and it has seen enough use to be plainly visible along the forest floor.

The section of the BRT passing through the Quiet Area over to the Muncie Lakes trailhead is posted as non-biking. The rest of the 41 mile trail is bikable.

You can check it out by logging onto https://traversetrails.org/trails/boardman-river-trail.

I could see a few footprints in sand along the trail, but not a lot. I don’t think this section of trail gets hiked a lot, which, in my opinion, makes it more desirable.

Both Muncie Lakes and Brown Bridge have seen almost a daily use of their trails, but not this connection.

You will likely have it to yourself.