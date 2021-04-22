The Rapid River, which never leaves Kalkaska County, isn’t a long river. You can’t float the river, because it breaks into several small channels at various points. People fish it, but you won’t find it listed in any of the popular trout stream books.
Ernest Hemingway purportedly fished the Rapid River and spent a night in the old dam powerhouse on Rugg Pond in the early 1900s. But, other than that, the little river hardly gets noticed, except for the many area residents and visitors that enjoy walking its banks and spending time in its cool embrace.
The best place to view the river in all its natural beauty is at Seven Bridges Natural Area, and springtime is one of the best seasons to visit.
“I know one fellow who said he stops by Seven Bridges every day in the summer that he passes by,” Brad Gerlach, who used to be a land preservationist specialist with the Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy, told me years ago. GTRLC oversees the natural area for the Department of Natural Resources, which is on state land.
“You can walk back in there under those big, beautiful trees, and, with the cool water surrounding you; it can be 10 to 15-degrees cooler on a hot, muggy summer days. It’s just a great place to sit on one of the benches, listen to the rushing waters, and unwind. It’s very therapeutic. Springtime is especially beautiful here with the marsh marigolds blooming along the river.”
Homesteaded by the Peschke family, the property, which had been open to the public for decades under their ownership, was best known for seven rustic, wooden bridges that had been built to cross the river.
It splits into several channels at this point, and at one point — over a century ago — one of the channels powered an old saw mill. The mill is gone, but you can still see the spillway.
The family sold the property to the state so it could continue to be enjoyed by the public. That took place in the mid-1990s. I remember stopping by before that and the family used to have a guest book on a protected post that you could sign and write a note. Thousands of people had thanked them for allowing them to enjoy this beautiful setting.
“There’s miles of hiking if you go back around the meadow,” added Gerlach. “Springtime wildflowers blanket the hillsides. In late July, early August, there’s a really nice patch of blackberries that will be ripe for picking. Just be observant, because occasionally they will attract a black bear or two. It’s also a good birding area with lots of different species present. Bard owls have nested off the meadow. Early morning or just before dusk are good times to observe wildlife.”
Gerlach recalled, as a kid growing up in the area, floating down the river in tubes from Freedom Park, located in Rapid City, to the Torch River.
“It was great fun, especially on a hot, summer day. I haven’t been down through there in years. Deadfall may block the passage now, but it probably wouldn’t be hard to get around. That section of river didn’t break into small channels. It was always more open.”
