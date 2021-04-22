Places To Go

Terrell's Trail Notes

The Seven Bridge Natural Area is located on Valley Road. Trails lead back across the bridges, which have since been updated by conservancy staff, to a large open meadow across the river that you can hike around. Spring is green and full of wildflowers. Fall all the hardwood trees cover the hills with a shawl of many colors.

Trails aren't marked or signed, but it would be hard to get lost and most are fairly visible. An extensive boardwalk with benches cuts across wetland between the river and meadow. You can walk out into the meadow and across to the tall hills on the other side, which offers more hiking opportunities. Those hills frequently offer morel mushrooms in the spring.

In addition to possibly sighting a bear you may also see deer, mink along the river, king fishers and wild turkey while hiking the property. Spend a little time along the Rapid River in Kalkaska County, and you might be surprised at what you find. Sometimes the smallest packages can yield the biggest surprises.