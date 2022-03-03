Looking for a fairly easy scenic winter outing? Ransom Lake Natural Area fits the criteria.

Located just south of Lake Ann it offers an effortless trail that’s a little more than 2 miles round trip along a beautiful swift flowing creek and around a small lake that, in my opinion, is the essence of a northern Michigan winter outing. You can hike or cross-country ski the trail. With fresh snowfall that accumulates a few inches snowshoes would be the way to go, which covers all aspects of a winter outing.

On the Trail A collection of columns from Record-Eagle Outdoors Columnist Mike Terrell:

I’ve hiked around the 200-acre natural area in the warmer months. This was my first winter trip, and I think it’s the most beautiful time to experience the striking scenery that includes the bubbling creek, frozen expanse of lake, snow-covered hills and the silence and beauty of winter. Other hikers seemed to agree, which were also out enjoying a sunny afternoon. When I’ve hiked this in spring and summer I’ve had it to myself. On this winter day I talked with four or five hiking groups I encountered along the way and saw others across the lake following the trail on the other side. Some had kids in tow, and others had dogs in tow. Lulu, my golden-doodle also in tow, enjoyed meeting the other dogs.

There are three trailheads, two off Bellows Lake and one off Lake Ann Road. I prefer the latter trailhead, because it follows Ransom Creek up to the circular trail around the lake. The other two come down woodland hills to join the circle trail. They are shorter access trails, but they don’t offer the eye-catching creek to follow in and out.

Ransom Creek, a beautiful, quick-flowing creek, tumbles down through a small valley between wooded hills as it rushes from the small lake surrounded by a northern Michigan forest to join Lake Ann in less than a mile. As soon as you leave the trailhead parking area to hike along the creek you leave behind any signs of civilization and road noise. It was a very windy winter day when I recently hiked the trail, and the other advantage of hiking this trail was that the hills surrounding the lake and trail dramatically cut down on the wind. On a winter day that’s a big bonus helping to keep wind-chill at a minimum. I was very comfortable and actually warmed up on the hike out of the wind.

Although I didn’t try hiking on the frozen lake, it appeared very solid except where the creek flows out of the lake and another, Bellows Creek, draining from another small lake with the same moniker. Both areas had a small patch of open water surrounding the openings.

I did see a couple pulling a sled out across the ice to set up for some ice fishing.

It was an enjoyable afternoon hiking around this alluring landscape, and watching other people enjoying the same thing, the peaceful quiet feeling and beauty of the area.

It was a respite from the horrible, numbing feeling of what is happening on the other side of the world.