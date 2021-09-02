It had been sometime since I last tried to visit the Pyatt Lake Nature Preserve near Bowers Harbor on Old Mission Peninsula. The oldest preserve in Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy’s collection of nature preserves (1992) had fallen on some hard times in recent years with high water covering much of the boardwalks and trail. You couldn’t even get to the scenic decks along the lake.

Fortunately that has been taken care of. In June they opened a new mile-long universal access trail to both observation decks. This past weekend I hiked around the preserve on the new trails, recently completed and built to UA standards, that will allow all interested, including those with mobility issues, easy access to this wonderful location. It’s the first UA trail on OMP.

On the Trail A collection of columns from Record-Eagle Outdoors Columnist Mike Terrell:

Over the years local OMP residents often referred to the small lake and fenny area as Traverse City’s “Walden Pond.” It’s a refuge to over 250 species of plants, including old growth hemlocks that you hike under along the trail. In the hours of dusk you may hear a barred owl. In spring it’s home to lady-slipper orchards, trillium and wildflowers that carpet the ground. In fall, migrating waterfowl stop to feed at the lake on their way south. Winter is the time for a snowshoe hike.

It’s considered to be one of the most botanically diverse and one of just three places in northern Michigan where you can see a wooded dune and swale complex created thousands of years ago as Lake Michigan receded. Pyatt Lake was once an arm of Grand Traverse Bay.

In addition to new boardwalks an aggregate trail was also added leading to the two decks overlooking the small lake and sedge fen ponds. You stay nice and dry on your hike now, which isn’t long. It’s a little under 1.5 miles if you hike both the UA trail and a natural trail that allows you to hike along a couple of the ancient dune swales.

It isn’t a hike that you would take for a workout. It’s flat and easy hiking. I like to amble along and sit on the decks looking and listening for wildlife. It’s peaceful and reflective, especially in the evening as dusk fades to twilight. Early morning and around sunset are the best times to observe wildlife. The wide, smooth trail makes walking in dim light an easy task.

