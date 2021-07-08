If You Go

Terrell's Trail Notes

The Dollar Lake trailhead on Supply Road is located less than .5-mile west of the Williamsburg Road intersection. The Broomhead trailhead is on the west side of the road on the north side of the North Branch bridge.

From the Dollar Lake parking area you cross Supply and the NCT continues on the other side. You will also cross Williamsburg Road in about .25 miles. There is no place to park along the road there.

The well-marked and trodden trail is easy to follow is it heads 1.5 miles across the hinterland to the river offering many fetching views of the countryside. In a short distance traffic noise is left behind and the busy world melts away.

About a quarter-mile along the trail after reaching the river you come to an intersection of two-tracks and the Shore-to-Shore Trail. The NCT continues up the ridge along a two-track for awhile before it veers off as a trail again. Shortly after that it snakes off the ridge down along the river where it offers some appealing up-close river views.