I’ve enjoyed hiking sections of the North Country Trail (NCT) throughout our region as it winds along the Manistee River, joins the Muncie Lakes and Sand Lakes pathways and continues through the Jordan River Valley heading north. It can be broken down into shorter or longer hikes even, some overnight backpacking loops. Most of the hikes are out-and-back, or you can spot a car with a friend to avoid the return walk.
One of the shorter hikes along the NCT that’s close to Traverse City is a segment between Supply Road and Broomhead Road. It’s around a 3-mile hike with a mile of trail along the scenic wild North Branch of the Boardman River. I use the Dollar Lake ORV trailhead parking lot off Supply Road to begin the hike and end at the NCT trailhead parking area off Broomhead road. The NCT passes through both parking areas.
This is a hike I’d done a few times over the years, but not recently. I thought of it the other day as I passed the Supply parking area. With the rush of people taking to the trails this year it’s hard to find a trailhead parking area without several cars. Most of the time I pass this parking area there are never cars. It was time to hike this trail again.
I like hiking it from Supply to Broomhead, because the river is along the last mile or so of the hike.
The scenery is always changing along the river. At times you are right down along side the North Branch and other times high above it along a ridge. I like ending the hike by the river.
The hike over from the Dollar Lake parking area is a nice walk through forest, across sparsely treed meadows, and underneath a column of large red pine trees along a ridge.
You go up and down a fairly large hill shortly before reaching the river. When you reach the river the trail passes through what has become a camping area alongside the river.
Unfortunately ORV’s and four-wheelers have carved a rutted two-track into the hill coming down from forest roads up above.
From that point the trail is mostly alongside the river offering many striking views of the river and some really grand views looking up the length of the river from above.
It’s a take your time and enjoy the view type of trail, especially along the river.
When you spot a car, that allows you a more leisurely hike.
You don’t feel the need to keep pressing, because you have the return hike waiting for you.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.