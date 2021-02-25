If You Go

Terrell's Trail Notes

It's a short hike to signpost 1. An even shorter hike straight ahead leads to open beach area, but I like to head right (north) at post 2 along the shoreline. It's about a half-mile to post 5 and continue ahead for Petobego Pond. It's close to a two-mile hike, out-and-back, to the edge of the pond and back to post 2.

The conservancy map indicates that a small stream empties the pond into the bay. With Lake Michigan's high water the pond today is a bay of the lake, all open water.

The short hike from post 1 to 3 is a nice stroll underneath a tall bluff. The trail leads over to a panoramic view south down the bay from the natural area. It's a little over a half-mile out-and-back.

If we haven't had recent heavy snowfall the trail will probably be packed enough to not need snowshoes.