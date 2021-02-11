Finally, snow coupled with cold temperatures that will greatly improve cross-country skiing and freshen up our woodland scenery, which was much needed.
I’ve been doing a lot of hiking and fat tire biking this winter — those winter sports trails have been mostly good. Trails that you normally would be cross-country skiing or snowshoeing on have been left in good hiking condition by the many trail users getting out in this mild winter. The snow has been tramped down making for easy hiking. The one thing you have to watch out for is any thawing and freezing that may leave the trail slick and icy in spots.
A sunny day with temperatures in the 25 to 35 range is like a magnet for me to hit the trail on my fat tire bike. There’s been just enough snow to keep the woods white and trails in decent shape thanks to the grooming efforts for trails around northwestern Lower Michigan.
My riding has been confined to the VASA Single Track Winter Sports Trail, which offers over 20 miles of trail through a combination of loops. The trailhead, off Supply Road a little south of the Hobbs Highway intersection, is well marked with a couple of signs.
A usual ride for me consists of 5 to 7 miles. I’m not fast. My ride is all about enjoying the scenery and serenity of the forest. I like to be able to gaze into the woods, when my attention isn’t on the snake-like trail, where you can occasionally spot animals like deer and fox. I always pull over and let other riders by when I hear them behind me.
I’ve found that most riders are amicable offering a smile and a “hello” as you pass. I have seen people hiking on portions of the trail occasionally. Not often, and they’ve been courteous always getting off the trail while you pass. It’s a DNR trail open to multiple users.
Sometimes I will park at the main trailhead, and sometimes I take a two-track off Supply, about a mile after Rennie Lake Road, leading back to a well site where junctions of the fat tire trail intersect.
The site isn’t being used although equipment remains.
It’s less than a half-mile back from Supply. There’s always room to park and bike back if the road has been driven on.
This is arguably one of the best groomed fat tire trail systems in the area. It offers a lot of riding and a lot of choices.
Add sunshine and the trail can be mesmerizing with a strobe-like effect of sun and shadow riding through the forest.
Tranquility is what I call it.
