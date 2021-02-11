Places To Go

Terrell's Trail Notes

The main winter sports loop from the Supply trailhead offers the easiest trails with a few small, very manageable hills. There's around 8 miles of interconnected trails offering several scenic trail combinations. From that system you connect with Yeti's Loop and the very scenic Strombolis Loop that rolls by four beautiful lakes. Both loops are quite striking visually, but also offer some of the toughest terrain. Not impossible, but much harder than the main loop. You also see areas in between summer trails that you can only see this time of year. Two of the trails are winter only.

Yeti's Revenge and Skyline Trail, marked in dotted yellow lines on the map, offer a delightful look at new terrain. Yeti's drops down into a deep picturesque valley between the VASA Pathway at post 13 and the popular two-track that goes by the well site. It's a long, hard uphill out of the valley, but worth the ride and scenery. Skyline is not as hard and also scenic, snaking along ridge lines.

The Strombolis Loop comes off Yeti's Loop. The 4.5-mile loop offers breathtaking views of three small lakes and panorama of larger Strombolis Lake. It also offers a breathtaking climb to a hill high above the lake. Once by that, the rest of trail is gently rolling.

If you add the two loops onto the main trail ride, it's more than another 6 miles.