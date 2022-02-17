Winter is a good time to head for scenic overlooks from bluffs along the Leelanau coastline, and one of my favorite locations is the Clay Cliffs Natural Area off of M-22 a little north of Leland.
With more and more hikers heading outside the last couple of years I’ve found many of the overlooks along Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore often are what I consider a bit crowded. Especially on a sunny winter day, and who doesn’t like hiking or snowshoeing on a beautiful sun-filled outing? I’m not saying you won’t run into others, but probably less than along Sleeping Bear, and the trail configuration laid out by the Leelanau Conservancy does a nice job separating the up and down trail users. Most of the National Park trails use the same trail for heading up and heading down.
That’s just one reason I enjoy this outing. Once you reach the platform overlook hanging out over the Lake Michigan shoreline I think it also offers one of the most breath-catching views along the shoreline in our region. It may not be as high as you find in the Bear, but the view stretches all the way around Good Harbor Bay and the Manitou Islands are floating at the edge of sky and lake. Eagles also nest along the shoreline and can sometimes be spotted flying from the overlook.
It’s not a long trek, around 1.5 miles round trip. You have an uphill climb to the bluff that sits a little over 200 feet above the lake, but not the climb you experience to the Pyramid Point or Empire Bluff overlooks. The other great thing about this trail system is that you are also treated to a panorama of Lake Leelanau as you hike back down on a separate trail from the one you took up. It’s stunning scenery on the way up and down.
The trail up is mostly encased in woods until you reach the bluff. After lingering at the well constructed overlook compete with bench seating to drink in that view the trail on the way down exits the forest to cross a large snow covered meadow.
As you cross, stunning views of Lake Leelanau stretch across the bottom half of the horizon.
About halfway across the meadow a well placed bench offers a scenic respite to enjoy the lake views before you continue ahead to a smaller bluff above lower woods that you drop into before heading back to the trailhead.
The natural area is not a large parcel. The 105-acre property is owned by Leland Township and managed by the Leelanau Conservancy.
The clay cliffs are a unique feature and rare along the Lake Michigan shoreline. The conservancy conducts guided hikes on the property throughout the year.
