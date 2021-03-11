Thoreau said, “The mere existence of wilderness refreshes us.”
A trip to Black Mountain Forest Recreation Area — located southeast of Cheboygan — and you instantly understand what he meant.
As I pulled away from the area after a couple days of midweek cross-country skiing my body felt tired, but my soul was refreshed and uplifted for the time spent there.
The snow was in great shape, and fresh grooming within the last couple of days had set the pathway to near perfection. I saw a few deer throughout the afternoon and even an eagle soaring high overhead. Despite several cars in the parking lot I had the trails mostly to myself.
Black Mountain Forest Recreation Area, opened in 1994, offers close to 30 miles of groomed cross-country trails. Some classic only, but many miles also include skating lanes. A volunteer group has been handling the grooming since 2009 when the DNR quit doing it.
“It’s a big plus to tourism on our side of the state. We have no downhill areas over here, but great cross-country skiing,” enthused Dennis Paul, a Cheboygan veterinarian who has helped organize the volunteer effort. “We have volunteers and grooming equipment in place.”
Black Mountain itself was created 11,000-some years ago as the last glaciers retreated north, leaving behind mounds of glacial debris called moraines.
Looming over the east side of Black Lake, home to prehistoric sturgeon, the long ridge parallels Lake Huron’s shoreline. Serpentine ridges stretch through transition forests of pine and hardwoods, punctuated by spring-fed lakes and populated by wildlife.
The remote area has few signs of civilization along that side of Black Lake.
Fortunately it never will. Michigan’s Natural Resources Trust Fund stepped in during the late 1980s and purchased 9,000-some acres of this striking landscape, designating it as a recreation area.
Part of it was once a privately owned downhill ski area, which was open during the 1960s, called Black Mountain.
The ski area’s open slopes are now part of a snowmobile/ORV staging area to access a separate network of snowmobile trails bisecting the mountain.
