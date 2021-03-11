Places To Go

Terrell's Trail Notes

Black Mountain is divided into two quadrants with Black Mountain Road as the dividing line. The northwest portion contains the most challenging trails, while the northeastern quadrant holds mostly intermediate and beginner level trails. Trails on the west side of the road offer a nice mix, from easy kick-and-glide along the mountain spine to fall-line plunges down the flank with steep climbs back to the top. Three trailheads are scattered around the bottom of the moraine and one on top off Black Mountain road.

The eastern end trailhead is just off CR-489 where I started at sign post 1. I skied my way up the ridge along well-marked trails. You never go more than a mile without crossing a sign post with numbers, arrows pointing to the next post and map.

Climbing the ridgeline, overlooks between signposts 6 and 8 allow brief glimpses of Lake Huron’s steely blue waters — about six miles away — shimmering in the distance. The trail climbs gently through woods reaching a shelter at post 12, a perfect snack stop.

One of two shelters the DNR constructed along the 30-mile trail system, the three-sided sanctuaries are open on one side facing grills and a fire pit. Set to block strong north winds they are quite snug on a cold, windy day. I could see a bonfire here on a moonlit night.

One of my favorite sections of trail flows along the ridge on the west side of Black Mountain Road. It follows the ridge line from the top down to the trailhead on Twin Lakes Road, the northern most trailhead. Covering about three miles and slightly downhill much of the way, it's a blast to ski. Through the trees you catch glimpses of the huge white expanse of frozen Black Lake paralleling the west side of the mountain.

Black Mountain Lodge, located adjacent to Twin Lakes trailhead, offers a nice place to stay if you wanted to spend a night to ski all the trails. A trailhead is right across the road.

Hiking and mountain biking are popular warm months activities here.