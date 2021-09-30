I love October for its sights, display of colors and even the smells of autumn. It’s normally a good month for a hike, and the coolness feels good after a hot summer.

Fall is a wonderful time to take a family hike, and I have a favorite, kind of off-beat, place that I’ve taken grandkids for a fun afternoon traipsing through a corn maze.

Jacob’s Farm, located on M-72 west of town, has a wonderful corn maze that will provide you with a decent hike of around 4 to 5 miles if you really explore the 10-acre field of corn rows. Professional maze creators cut the rows in early June when the corn is only knee high. By October the corn will be 9 feet high. The rows are double-planted, which create really thick rows that you can’t see through, adding to the maze’s mystique as you try to wind you way through.

On the Trail A collection of columns from Record-Eagle Outdoors Columnist Mike Terrell:

It also doesn’t allow you to cut across rows keeping you on the pathway. In other words, “no shortcuts.”

Each year the maze features a new design. This year the theme is Motown. Last year it was pirate ships, and next year it will be Great Lakes lighthouses.

You can just walk through the maze, which I find therapeutic when I’ve done it by myself. They also allow you to bring your dog along to hike the maze with you. I always bring my golden-doodle Lulu along. She loves checking out all the smells along the hike, and all the pets she usually gets when we meet other maze hikers.

Or, you can challenge your family by solving word puzzles as you walk through. There are multiple stations throughout the maze where you unscramble word clues to solve a puzzle. You get a map for the stations when you pay to go through the maze. The grandkids have enjoyed trying to solve the puzzle.

You can hike as far as you want around the maze, which goes up to a high point with trees along the back property line. There are no dead-end trails, according to farm manager Brett Hood, who has overseen the maze operation since its inception in 2008 on the fourth generation Witkop family farm. The farm dates back to 1892 and is currently owned by Mike and Laverna Witkop.

“We have several groups that plan an annual family trip to the maze. Groups from southern Michigan and the Chicago area routinely show up during the month of October to enjoy the farm and fall color tours around the area,” he explained when I asked him during a family outing a couple of years ago.

“We easily get over a 1,000 visitors on weekends through the month, but once they hit the maze it absorbs and spreads them out. It’s not crowded in the maze when you spread people out over five miles of trails.

“If you listen to the squeals of delight that float out of the cornfield on a weekend fall afternoon you know the patrons are enjoying getting lost in the maze,” he laughed. “It’s a continual flow of happy people.”

The centennial farm offers a veritable cornucopia of fall activities, including horse-drawn hayrides with beautiful Belgium horses, U-Pick orchards, cider and scrumptious fried donuts, a kid’s play area, and gorgeous autumn views everywhere.

If you’re a night owl the maze is open on Friday and Saturday nights until 9 p.m., which in October means it is dark and you can navigate the trail by flashlight adding a fun element to the experience.

On Saturday, Oct. 30, from 7-10 p.m. they host Thriller Night, a fun, exciting, sometimes scary night.

“We have 40-some people that will be dressed up in scary costumes stalking through the maze. It always elicits some screams, but all in good-natured fun. Those that come out, and it can get busy if the weather is decent, seem to really enjoy it and look forward to the night each year,” Hood enthused. “We’ve done it for several years now.”

The cost, which hasn’t changed in years, for the corn maze is adult $12, children 5-11 $8, and 4 and under free. The corn maze is open seven days a week 10 a.m.-6 p.m. through October. They also have a food and bar venue that is open later Wednesday through Sunday evenings.

This year, considering the Motown theme, you can have a Jim-Dandy time getting lost on the trails.

I can almost hear LaVerne Baker singing, “Go Jim-Dandy, hiking those maze trails, Go Jim-Dandy to the rescue.”