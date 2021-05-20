This column is dedicated to Arlen Matson, a leader and friend of the Grand Traverse hiking community.
I was on my way to Florida in April to visit my grand-kids after being vaccinated when I heard the news that Arlen Matson, founder of the Grand Traverse Hiking Club, had passed away at the age of 87. He was also one of the first to be involved with bringing the North Country Trail through our region of the state. He will be long remembered and missed.
You could call him Pathfinder, and like the legendary figure of colonial times he spent much of his later years on the trail.
He was a retired local grade school teacher when I met him in the early 2000s, and had been involved in much, if not all, of the labor building the 90 miles of the NCT that bisected the Grand Traverse Region at that time.
I remember him telling me on a trip we took in 2008, checking out a reroute the GTHC was doing near Mesick to get the trail off a long stretch of county roads, how he got involved with the effort.
“I started working on the North Country Trail back in the mid-1980s before the hiking club was even formed,” he told me. “I saw an article on the newly proposed cross country hiking trail, which said they needed help in establishing the trail through our state. They were looking for local people to help build and maintain the trail. That was before clubs were later formed to take over portions of the trail and perform the task.
“I contacted them. The next thing I know a fellow shows up on my door step offering to teach me how to build and maintain trails. I remember he was elated to find out I had landscaping tools, which was a hobby of mine. Off we went,” he chuckled. “It wasn’t long before the club concept came along. We started out as individuals, but clubs maintaining portions of the trail made a lot of sense. Other hikers joined me in organizing the Grand Traverse Hiking Club and clubs were being organized all along the 4,600 mile cross country trail.”
Originally the trail followed not only scenic woodland trails and two-tracks, but was routed along county roads when private property would have to be crossed. As much as possible the trail followed state and federal land corridors to stay off roads. The push at that time was to get the trail off roads.
“Nobody likes hiking along a road, especially if you are on a multi-day trip,” I remember Matson saying at the time. “You like scenic woodlands, lakes and rivers to hike along, a place that’s peaceful and quiet. Hikers want to get away from civilization, and it’s our goal to make sure our portion of the trail we maintain offers them that opportunity.”
For Matson, who put in an incredible amount of hours and days over his lifetime helping to develop, construct and maintain the national scenic trail through our portion of the Wolverine State, it was a labor of love. Michigan has the longest segment, over 1,100 miles, of the NCT.
When I asked him to venture a guess on how many hours he had devoted to trail work at that time, he quipped, “It would probably be astounding to even me.”
The section they were working on at the time involved an 8-mile reroute along the Hodenpyl Pond below Mesick offering many great views along the pond and hardwood and pine studded Yuma hills rising above the far shore. I remember he told me that just to get that new section of trail cut into the landscape and blazed also required constructing 2-foot bridges crossing creeks and wetlands and building two information kiosks that summer.
It required over 1,400 hours of work by trail crews headed up by Matson and Dick Naperala, who also helped overseeing trail work.
It was typical summer for Matson. Over the ensuing years they spent many summers doing reroutes to get the NCT off roads and the horseback riding Shore-to-Shore Trail, which did make a lousy hiking trail. Today the Grand Traverse Hiking Club portion of the NCT is one of the crown jewels along the cross country pathway.
Like the legendary Pathfinder figure in James Fennimore Cooper’s masterpiece, Matson and his contributions will be remembered by future generations of hikers.
