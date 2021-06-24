A few years ago I made an excursion up to Bayfield, Wisconsin, and Apostle Islands National Lakeshore in late June. I’ve been wanting to share that experience with readers, and the time of year seemed appropriate.

It’s an enchanting land of forests, large hills, craggy shorelines and islands as far as the eye can see. The New England look-alike village of Bayfield is nestled into hillsides along the upper east side of the peninsula of the same name. The Apostle Islands fan out 28 miles into Lake Superior from the town.

It’s a very doable day drive, a little over 460 miles. I choose to stay in nearby Ashland, 22 miles south of Bayfield, also on the shore of the big lake locals call, The Lady. The drive up to the village hugs the shore offering many delightful lake views. I found a larger choice of motel accommodations to choose from. Bayfield is mostly B&B’s, converted Victorian mansions erected during the lumbering boom in the late 1800s, and a couple of hotels.

On the Trail A collection of columns from Record-Eagle Outdoors Columnist Mike Terrell:

Touring the Apostle Islands by boat, kayak and bike was the point of my visit, but I found touring the charming village and a visit to the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore Visitor’s Center worthwhile and informative. The beautiful old mansions that adorn the town are worth a walk around. Just be advised it is hilly.

The closest of the islands is Madeline, which is just a short 20-minute ferry ride away. You can take you car to drive around the 14-mile long island. It’s the largest of the 22 islands, but not part of the National Lakeshore. It has a community on the west end. Big Bay State Park with it’s mile-long beach is a popular stopping spot along the southern shore. I choose to take my bike and ride around the island. It’s an easy scenic ride, much of it along the appealing bay.

I had no desire to try biking around the mainland village. I drove to some of the upper street views, which are panoramic on a clear day. The islands stretching out into the blue waters of Lake Superior, and a hint of the mountainous western UP shoreline in the far distance. A drive on WI 13, the main road through the village, around Bayfield Peninsula is also very scenic. Cut across the top of the peninsula through old-growth forests on county roads instead of following the highway all the way around.

There are daily excursion boat trips offered by a number of companies, which will get you up close to a number of the famous lighthouses located on the islands. It’s the largest collection of lighthouses anywhere in the National Park system.

The first lighthouse started operating during the Civil War. Some of the islands permit wilderness camping, which you have to register for a spot. You can catch a ride to the larger islands with some of the excursion boats. Others kayak over to the islands.

But, you had better know what you are doing before venturing across Superior, as the excursion boat captain told me on our trip around the islands.

The kayak portion of my trip, the main point to my visit, was to visit the well known caves along the north shore of the peninsula. I was going with an experienced outfitter that I had chosen for a guided trip. They furnished a sea kayak with PFD, a wetsuit, and paddle.

The day I had chosen for the guided excursion turned out a bit foggy in the morning, but proved no problem for hitting the open water. I was with a group of kayakers, maybe six or seven. The air temperature was in the low 60s and water temperature in the 40s, but in the wetsuit I was very comfortable. The fog provided a surreal effect as we glided underneath weather-worn red rock bluffs. Eons of wind and waves have eroded the soft sandstone bluffs leaving behind a Swiss-cheese-like shoreline of arches and tunnels.

We were able to paddle through several small caves, the smooth rock wrapping around you like a musty cocoon. Occasional gentle swells would pass beneath you and create a loud boom as it sloshed against the back of the cave and retreated. I almost jumped out of the kayak at the first totally unexpected boom. My guide forgot to warn me. At times we would paddle back into longer caves. A couple had a room at the end with an open well-like entrance to the top of a bluff well above you.

It was a trip I’ll never forget. The sea kayak cave exploring is rated the top adventure draw around the Great Lakes. Well worth the drive.