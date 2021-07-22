Antrim Creek Natural Area has it all for a coastal natural area, a beautiful beach, awesome sunsets and a long history with the folk of Antrim County.

Located off Dixie Highway just north of Eastport it’s located in a rural area of the county. It’s kind of a secret beach stash for county residents and summer visitors residing in the area. I’m not sure it gets a lot of visitors from outside the county, but that’s all right. Just more room to roam and throw a blanket down on pristine white sand beaches to catch those incredible sunsets over the Leelanau Peninsula across Grand Traverse Bay.

The natural area with 156 acres and nearly a mile of undeveloped Lake Michigan shoreline was saved from development in the mid 1990s through efforts by the Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy and Antrim County. It’s the largest piece of undeveloped shoreline along Grand Traverse Bay. Today it is managed by the county.

Antrim Creek has an outstanding array of landscapes including hardwood forest, forested wetland, conifer swamps, shrub thickets, meadows, coastal dunes and a portion of Antrim creek as it empties into Lake Michigan. It offers trail systems, beach access, parking and bathroom facilities. Spring wildflowers are in abundance along the trails.

Native Americans had long used the location as the closest point to the Leelanau Peninsula for paddling back and forth across Grand Traverse Bay. There’s a map at the north trailhead barrier-free overlook that depicts a native American map of the area with the Anishinaabek names on locations.

Antrim City, a lumber town and port for steamships traveling between Traverse City and Petoskey, was founded in the mid 1800s and thrived until the timber was depleted later that same century. It quickly became a ghost town. A few foundations can still be found and the old Antrim City schoolhouse still remains.

It’s my favorite area to head to when I want time to enjoy a beautiful beach hike, watch a sunset and enjoy it without a lot of other people vying for a spot to enjoy the same view and hiking the trails. Compared to the Sleeping Bear beaches and trails this might still be called a ghost town, and I like it that way.