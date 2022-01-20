The Torch Lake Nature Preserve, which the Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy just opened last summer, has a relatively short hike along the flanks of the eastern bluffs that rise high above the lake, offering a glimpse into the formation of northern Michigan’s landscape.
The ancient glaciers carved out large depressions running north and south piling the debris, rocks and sediment as large moraines along the edge of the depressions, which created the topography we love to hike and explore in our part of the Wolverine State. Not only does it offer an exhilarating hike or snowshoe outing up and down the hilly trail system, there are some nice views of Torch Lake through the trees.
I recommend taking this trail during the winter months for the views. I tried hiking it early last fall and could not see the lake at all. This winter was very different as I could see the lake stretching south to north without any leaves on the trees. The lake is about a half mile from the trail system. A sunny day helps to define the landscape.
The preserve is only 95 acres, which is small compared to other GTRLC holdings. It’s important for not only preserving the land and views but protecting the clean water quality of the lake and controlling runoff down the steep slopes. As you hike around the preserve you notice several deep ravines, which are probably full of water in the spring heading downhill during spring snow melt and after large rain storms. Bridges cross the small chasms along the trail system.
The trail system is a little over two miles in length if you hike the perimeter, which I recommend for the views and to get an appreciation of the preserve. The capsule description of the preserve on the GTRLC website claims only a mile-and-half trail system, but the map at the trailhead and my Fitbit showed the hike to be longer. It’s a good workout with trails climbing the ridge.
It makes a nice quick outing on a sunny winter day, and you most likely will have it to yourself since it’s new trail system and a little off the beaten path on the east side of Torch.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.