Valentine’s Day, the ultimate heart-day. And how many times have we stuck the heart symbol into an email? It feels both meaningful and silly. The symbol expresses such a range of feelings. We use it to plug a hole, as Margaret Atwood says. The hole is what we don’t know how to say otherwise. Love, Fleda. An easy way out of the message.
And, as Atwood says, add lace and you have a marketable valentine. Her poem expands outward thinking of all the ways we market the word love. In magazines, in perfumes, even in food. Food is love, right?
Maybe even slugs, in their mating, are expressing some form of it. And even the non-sexual beings, the weeds as they push through the lettuces. And the soldiers who fairly shout “love!” of home, of country, as they brandish their swords.
Well, yes, that’s all kind of amusing and true. But then the tone of Atwood’s poem changes when it gets really close to home, where “the two / of us” are.
Here’s where things get particularly interesting. What a small word love is! How can it possibly fill the space between the stars as we look up? The space that is deaf to us. Scary because it’s empty. Are we afraid of falling into that space? No, we don’t want to fall into our fear. The word “love” is so small it will hardly keep us from it, but it’s all we have.
Then Atwood gets hold of the word “love” as a sound. A single vowel, “O” in the metallic silence. In wonder and pain. It’s barely able to hold on to the cliffside of fear. You can cling to the rock or you can let go and fall, presumably, into the love.
The last few lines of this poem have traveled a long way from the beginning. A long way from the red heart, the valentine you buy in the gift shop, to a deep interior struggle. Shall I give in to love, even though it will send me into free-fall? Or shall I keep hanging on to my fear?
Love is free-fall, right? We never know where it will take us. Happy Valentine’s Day!
