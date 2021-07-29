To Vermin
This morning I salute
the weevil, who ruins
the most precious grain.
BREAK
I reserve my compliments
for the sober larva that does not rest
even in the most crystalline waters.
BREAK
And spare no applause
for the silverfish, taking their time
in books, without ever learning the Latin for life.
BREAK
I honor the cockroach
who, in the dim night, gnashes
at the old clothes of ordinary people.
BREAK
And before the rat
who gnaws at the feet of the people’s table,
I bow, respectfully:
BREAK
this resembles the passage
of the king who chews up even the dreams
and tears of citizens.
BREAK
Woodworm and white ant,
to you, vassals of an obscure realm,
my congratulations.
BREAK
To rapacious insects,
to the plagues that lay waste to crops and livestock,
a word of solidarity.
BREAK
And I congratulate the squirrels
that nibble the nuts of poetry
on the moist ground of Washington,
BREAK
and the hare hidden in the hedge
which, sniffed out by hunting dogs,
breaks open what autumn conceals.
BREAK
And I offer my respects
to the engineer of decay,
the earthworm, who swallows man.
BREAK
We must devour the wind and the palace,
demolish the structures of rot,
change the face of the world.
BREAK
And may the admirable termite,
in the sack of corn or among the eaves,
correct for the error of men.
— Lêdo Ivo (1924-2012 ) Translated from the Portuguese by Andrew Gebhardt
I make the beds at the cottage. There they are, always: mouse droppings. In spite of the fabric softener sheets I put down last fall. In spite of the plastic sheets I cover the beds with.
Little mouse nests, little mouse droppings. I’m probably weird, but I don’t mind sharing the cottage when I’m not using it, as long as I get my turn, unmolested.
In this poem, translated from the Portuguese, there’s almost a relief in hearing a poetic voice take hold of the natural forces of destruction of what we think of as “our” world and celebrate what those forces offer, also.
Ivo’s poem is a litany of praise for the small creatures who “correct for the error of men.” I read that as a positive. We may go wrong — and often do — but life, seen in its fullness, takes over with its tiny army of correctives.
I notice that the poem slips in more than the vermin. The rat “resembles the passage / of the king who chews up even the dreams / and tears of citizens.” This poem is more than it first appears. Notice that in these stanzas of celebration, the poet doesn’t celebrate the king. He simply notes that he is like the rat. The rat is doing what a rat is designed to do. Not true of the king. But also note that the rat resembles the “passage” of the king. The king won’t last any more than the crumbs under the table will last. The “error of men” will get chewed up, too.
We must “demolish the structures of rot / change the face of the world” the way the earthworm does.
This poem is also a little funny — the silverfish who devour the books without learning the Latin word for life. And the squirrels who “nibble the nuts of poetry / on the moist grounds of Washington.” Washington is built on a swamp, hence, moist. And politicians are always using little “nuts” of poetry in their speeches. That’s what I hear in these lines, anyway.
I notice how each stanza approaches the praise with a different word — salute, compliment, applause, honor, bow, solidarity with, congratulate, respect, admire. Considering that the objects of these grand expressions are vermin, you can’t help but smile. And then the end of the poem turns into a prayer: “may the admirable termites ….”
Lêdo Ivo (1924–2012) wrote more than 30 books, only a few of which have been translated into English; a novel, "Snakes’ Nest," was published by New Directions in 1981. He was a member of the Brazilian Academy of Letters and won the Casa de las Américas prize in 2019. This poem appears in this month’s issue of Poetry Magazine.
