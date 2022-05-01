This poem by Sylvia Plath describes the way the weather has affected a lot of us this spring. Nothing to complain about here, considering the suffering in the world, but still it’s been desultory, dull. A “season of fatigue,” she writes. Nothing feels exciting. Day after day it’s been the same clouds, same rain. It would be nice if, once in a while, something would feel sparkly.
A rook (resembles a big blackbird) is a good image for that feeling, hunching on a stiff branch. The speaker watches it. Wouldn’t it be a miracle if some sort of “celestial burning” took hold of it? Suddenly the moment would feel hallowed, honored, full of love, even. It could happen. It does happen, to all of us. Suddenly we see the most mundane thing — a few waves hitting the shore, a daffodil breaking the surface of the soil—and it feels like a miracle, a “spasmodic /trick of radiance.” And instead of plodding along, we open our eyes all the way. We’re no longer plodding along, but expecting an angel. In other words, we grow receptive again to amazement.
This morning, actually, a big fat blackbird landed on the tip of a tall tree across the road. I mean the very tip! It swayed up there like a star on a Christmas tree, and I thought wow! For a moment I was riveted, awake.
As you may know, Sylvia Plath was depressed most of her life, and finally committed suicide in 1963. You can feel in this poem the struggle to find joy, to find an angel flaring suddenly at her elbow.
You can read this poem also as the voice of a poet looking for inspiration. Sometimes nothing strikes us. We might go along that way for a while in a state of “total neutrality,” as Plath puts it. It might seem that this will last forever. But then, something strikes our senses. It might not be beauty, but it’s somehow “celestial.” And we once again are open to surprise.
I wouldn’t call this a poem of depression. It’s more like dullness — when the senses feel dull and it seems as if nothing is going to feel charged with energy again. What changes that for Plath? It’s the “wet black rook / Arranging and rearranging its feathers in the rain.”
A rook isn’t the first image I’d think of for excitement or beauty. But when the poem asks me to look closer, there it is. “A rook / ordering its feathers can so shine / as to seize my senses.” This is what I value in a poem, when it brings me to focus so intently that it’s almost like a slap in the face. Wake up! See what’s here.
Sylvia Plath would have been 24 years old when she wrote this poem. Her “Collected Poems,” which included previously unpublished works, was published in 1981. For this collection, Plath was awarded a Pulitzer Prize in Poetry in 1982, making her the fourth to receive this honor posthumously.
