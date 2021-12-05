Whether it’s Christmas, Hanukkah, or some other Solstice celebration, there’s nearly always a “once a year” decorating of our houses and ourselves. Toi Derricott sees her mother, who clearly works hard all year, dress up for once. But that’s just the beginning of what there is to see, here.
I read this poem knowing that Toi is a light-skinned Black woman. But even if I didn’t, I’d see how the poem has a deep subtext. It’s about learning dignity, watching a woman teaching her daughter by example. It’s a hard life. The first line of the poem is “My mother was not impressed with her beauty.” She’s a practical person. She’s had to be. Her hands look old and “whiter on the inside than they should have been” from scrubbing. The hands hardly know what to do with themselves without the bucket and brush, the usefulness.
The daughter remembers the years of watching her mother struggle with her self-respect, pulling hairs from her chin, magnifying in her mind every blotch “as if acid were thrown from the inside.” Wow, what a perfect image of self-dislike. That’s a memory for the daughter.
But then there is this other memory as well — the daughter has seen her mother dressing up: the mascara, the foundation, the Vaseline. And the nails, filed to a point and painted jolly colors. And as the mother prepares to put on her ironed dress, she allows her daughter to stand on the bed, meet her eye-to-eye. A lesson. Learn to love yourself. Respect yourself. Dress up.
Toi Derricotte is a native Michigander. She was born in Hamtramck, Michigan and received her B.A. from Wayne State University. Then she took her M.A. in English Literature from New York University. One of her early collections of poems, “The Empress of the Death House” (1978), draws on her experiences at her grandparents’ funeral home in Detroit.
I think the Poetry Foundation’s notes on Derricotte could particularly illuminate this particular poem.
“Derricotte’s family life was marked by death, abuse, pain and racism; coupled with her Roman Catholic schooling and light skin, she often felt alienated and guilty. In an interview with Contemporary Authors, Derricotte revealed that: ‘As a black woman, I have been consistently confused about my ‘sins,’ unsure of which faults were in me and which faults were the results of others’ projections.’ She added that, ‘truth-telling in my art is also a way to separate my ‘self’ from what I have been taught to believe about my ‘self,’ the degrading stereotypes about Black women.’
Is this a Christmas poem? It is to me. We go to a lot of trouble to honor the season. We honor each other with gifts. Here is a poem that takes us inside the hard work of honoring ourselves.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.