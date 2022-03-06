Courage is on my mind today. I’m thinking of the people demonstrating in Pushkin Square, in St. Petersburg, and in the Ukraine, the danger they’ve chosen to face, the possible imprisonment or death. And the soldiers. How much courage it takes to protect your liberty, your right to choose your own leader, your own laws!
How much courage and hard work it takes, and has taken, in this country, too. Robert Hayden — who was born in Detroit and was the first Black faculty member in the University of Michigan’s English Department — would know. Frederick Douglass, the man he celebrates in the poem, would know. Douglas, a former (escaped) slave famous for his oratory, his many and incisive anti-slavery writings, his support of women’s suffrage, became U.S. minister to Haiti and the first African American to be nominated for U.S. Vice President.
The poem is a sonnet, 14 lines of iambic pentameter, if you remember your high school English. It doesn’t follow the rhyme pattern, exactly — but it is 14 lines and each line has five “beats.” There’s a long tradition of praising someone in a sonnet.
Hayden calls liberty both beautiful and terrible. Only a person who has suffered to gain it would fully understand the “terrible.” The awesome responsibility of freedom.
I notice that the poem takes a while to settle. It starts out with a long “when.” When freedom is finally ours. It isn’t yet. When, he says, freedom becomes “useable as earth,” becomes “truly instinct.” For him, a Black man, that hasn’t happened yet. As long as there’s fear of those in charge, freedom can’t be instinctive. Instinctive? Some of us know how freedom feels when it seems instinctive. For the first time in a long time, even we privileged ones are looking in the face of the courage it takes to maintain it.
It took Frederick Douglass, among many others. Hayden calls him “superb in love and logic.” Logic seems a surprising word here. But there was Douglass, speaking and speaking, arguing the case for freedom. It takes logic as well as passion. He had to literally convince his 1880s audience, by his own eloquence and evidence, that Blacks were not intellectually inferior.
And how is Douglass to be remembered? Hayden doesn’t wish him only statues, wreaths, or even poems. Not only those, but mainly the “lives grown out of his life.” Those whose lives have been freer, fuller, because he lived, because he had a dream that they could be.
Robert Hayden, the poet, held the position now known as U.S. Poet Laureate from 1976-78. He was the first African American to hold that title. He was severely nearsighted and short, so took to reading voraciously instead of physical activities. He always wanted to be seen as an American poet, not a Black poet.
What good is poetry in difficult times? Here’s one thought. A Feb. 24 Washington Post article by Linda Kinstler includes these words: The German philosopher Johann Gottfried von Herder rode his horse between Latvian villages collecting peasant folk songs. The songs — poems, really — seemed to Herder to bind the people to the land and to each other.
He determined that it is not history or even blood that does it, but rather the lilt of a shared language, the verses of common songs and stories. Ukraine’s national poet, the 19th-century bard Taras Shevchenko, helped build national identity through his verse, which he composed in both Russian and Ukrainian. (A statue of him stands near Washington’s diplomatic corridor.) In one of his most-cited poems, “The Caucasus,” written in 1845, he ridicules Russian expansionism and mourns the immense loss of life it had already wrought.
It’s our poems, our songs, not lines on maps, that teach us who we are, and who our people are.
