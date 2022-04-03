Love After Love
The time will come
when, with elation,
you will greet yourself arriving
at your own door, in your own mirror,
and each will smile at the other’s welcome,
and say, sit here. Eat.
You will love again the stranger who was your self.
Give wine. Give bread. Give back your heart
to itself, to the stranger who has loved you
all your life, whom you ignored
for another, who knows you by heart.
Take down the love letters from the bookshelf,
the photographs, the desperate notes,
peel your own image from the mirror.
Sit. Feast on your life.
— Derek Walcott, from "Collected Poems: 1948–1984" (Farrar, Straus and Giroux, 1986)
How can I pick this poem, when the world is exploding around us, people are killing each other, starving, dispossessed, and the planet is sick with pollution? I picked it for that very reason. Because of hate, because of self-hate, because I figure we can’t love anyone unless we love ourselves.
This is National Poetry Month, by the way. We mostly celebrate special months for things, people, and ideas that otherwise might be overlooked or taken for granted. I have to say, poetry is certainly not presently overlooked in our culture. There’s poetry flying up from every direction — global poetry, poetry of the dispossessed, poetry of witness. There are hundreds of small presses, small books of poems, and poetry journals, both online and in print. There are poetry workshops. I’m teaching one on April 9 if you’re interested.
Each work of art builds from its predecessors. Walcott’s poem borrows from George Herbert's (1593 -1633) “Love (III),” a religious poem about accepting love. Herbert’s poem ends with the lines: "You must sit down," says Love, “and taste my meat."/ So I did sit and eat.”
And maybe it borrows also from the end of T.S. Eliot’s “Four Quartets,” which goes, “And the end of all our exploring / Will be to arrive where we started / And know the place for the first time.”
Walcott’s little poem is emotionally sophisticated. Eventually, if you’re lucky, he writes, you’ll look yourself in the face. You’ll really see yourself not as a stranger, a separate person, but as your own self. Virginia Woolf wrote, “We are the words; we are the music; we are the thing itself.”
This seems to me a deep insight. It’s only when we stay attached to our own selves that we have real freedom. We’re not trying to be someone else, or looking somewhere else for love because we don’t feel our own worth, or making ourselves feel secure by putting someone else down. Poetry can help us to see and accept, even welcome, who we are.
As Wolcott’s poem says, “Give back your heart / to itself, to the stranger who has loved you / all your life, whom you ignored for another.”
Poetry is dangerous exactly because it’s personal. It is the opposite of the mob mind that is so easily manipulated. Even when a poem is about war, for example, its words brings us right through the skin, right to the true heart, which is stronger than all the forces that try to defeat it. Some time ago, I saved these words of the literary arts commentator Maria Popova — "The quality of our attention measures the quantity of our aliveness — our sole generator of resistance and persistence."
In John F. Kennedy’s words, “When power leads man toward arrogance, poetry reminds him of his limitations … The artist …becomes the last champion of the individual mind and sensibility against an intrusive society.”
Derek Walcott is regarded as one of the greatest poets in the English language. In 1992, he was awarded the Nobel Prize for literature. He also wrote plays. And he was a painter. He died in 2017 at his home on the island of St. Lucia, a place that figured prominently in his work.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.