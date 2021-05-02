I just plain forgot National Poetry Month in my April column! I had to get it ready early, so I wasn’t yet thinking of it. I’ll try to make up for it here.
Usually, for April, I talk about the need for poetry, the way poetry helps us see farther than we can see, or I say something about the profusion of poetry events taking place around the country, (many of them on Zoom this year) — something like that.
I would like to reverse the lens this time to think about what it takes to make poetry. That is, I’d like the great Austrian poet Rainer Maria Rilke to say it for me:
“For the sake of a single poem, you must see many cities, many people and things; you must understand animals, must feel how birds fly, and know the gesture which small flowers make when they open in the morning.
“You must be able to think back to streets in unknown neighborhoods, to unexpected encounters, and to partings you had long seen coming; to days of childhood whose mystery is still unexplained, to parents whom you had to hurt when they brought in a joy and you didn’t pick it up (it was a joy meant for somebody else); to childhood illnesses that began so strangely with so many profound and difficult transformations, to days in quiet restrained rooms and to mornings by the sea, to the sea itself, to seas; but it is still not enough to be able to think of all that.
“You must have memories of many nights of love, each one different from all the others, memories of women screaming in labor, and of light, pale, sleeping girls who have just given birth and are closing again. But you must also have been beside the dying, must have sat beside the dead in the room with the open windows and the scattered noises.
“And it is not yet enough to have memories. You must be able to forget them when they are many, and you must have the immense patience to wait until they return. For the memories themselves are not important. Only when they have changed into our very blood, into glance and gesture, and are nameless, no longer to be distinguished from ourselves; only then can it happen that in some very rare hour the first word of a poem arises in their midst, and goes forth from them.”
What I most appreciate about Rilke’s poems is the way they reach so deep into my mind that it’s almost as if they ARE my mind, reaching for what can’t be said.
If you read this little poem, “The Walk,” slowly and carefully, maybe more than once, you can feel what it’s like when the eyes take in the sunny hill in the distance. It becomes part of us even if we don’t reach it. It changes us to have seen it. We become different because we’ve seen it.
Paradoxically, we’re changed into what we already are!
Isn’t it true that when we feel changed, we recognize that we always were this, what we’re changed into?
It’s as if there’s a call and response, and we’re both the call and the response.
And then, at the end, Rilke drops back into what actually tangibly happens: the wind in our faces.
Pretty nifty poem. Just absorbing it shifts something in me. That’s what great poetry does.
