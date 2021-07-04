I met Stephen Dunn when he gave a poetry reading at the University of Delaware. Later, we were two of the readers at a conference for amateur poets that he was barely able to stomach. He read after a dinner. The audience continued talking and milling about, truly uninterested in quiet subtlety. He tried to be gracious, but here was a man who had given his life to poetry, who had an ear for the slightest nuance of language.
Stephen chose my new book, “Flying Through a Hole in the Storm,” for the Hollis Summers Prize from Ohio University Press. He wrote a beautiful comment for the book jacket, which pleased me enormously, because I admire his poems so much.
Stephen Dunn died this week, at 82, from Parkinson’s.
He was the first of his family to go to college. He earned a BA from Hofstra University on a basketball scholarship and later worked in advertising. In an interview with Poets and Writers, he discussed the leap from working in advertising to writing poetry:
“My first job out of college was writing in-house brochures for Nabisco in New York, and I kept getting promoted. ... So I quit and went to Spain to write a novel, and wrote a bad one. But I was trying to write poetry too, and those efforts seemed more promising. The rest, as they say, is history, or my history.”
His tenth book, “Different Hours,” won the Pulitzer Prize in 2000.
Take “Sweetness,” as an example of his poems. Just a person talking. Talking to me, but in such tones you know this language has been wrought, shaped, and felt. Notice “one more maniac // with a perfect reason.” In a lesser poet’s hands, the possible reason might be spelled out.
But that’s not the point. The point is that there is suffering in the world. And then for no particular reason, sweetness comes. We know how that is, we know how in the middle of misery, whatever it might be, someone can hold us close, maybe, and the world can shrink to the size of that holding, for a bit.
Then the poem turns. True, all sweetness (think of berries) leaves a stain, and nothing’s ever quite sweet enough.
Then the poem turns again. Now we know what event prompted the poem. The speaker had to wait to tell us, because it’s painful. He comforts his friend as best he can. And the comforting is a sweetness. It’s what it means to be alive. It isn’t permanent. It comes and then it leaves, but no matter. It was there, and it tastes good.
We can feel the poem touching the pain so gently that nothing is spelled out entirely. We don’t know what was said, we don’t know much of the circumstances. Just the grief. And the sweetness of being human.
Stephen Dunn was distinguished professor of creative writing at Richard Stockton College. He lived in Maryland with his wife, the writer Barbara Hurd.
