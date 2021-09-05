Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low near 55F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low near 55F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.