We have several grandchildren who live to fish. It may be inherited. My father used to say he spent the winter dreaming of fishing in the Chain of Lakes all summer. He and his brother used to get up before light and row from Intermediate Lake to Hanley Lake — a long way to row — and fish, exactly like our grandchildren. They catch and release, but always keep enough for us to have one big fish dinner before everyone flies home.
In this poem, the speaker is on a plane, remembering yesterday. Fishing, and killing fish, is contrasted with the pandemic, mask-wearing life we live, guarding as much as we can against dying. The speaker watches her loved one (Let’s call him her husband) kill, gut, scale, and fillet the fish. The poem then switches quickly to the next stanza: “I’m afraid of leaving my loved ones alone.” No wonder the abrupt shift. When we think of killing and dying, it reminds us of our own vulnerability. The passengers are carefully spaced out, masked — but still.
It seems that the fish and her family merge, then, in the bronzing, in her thinking about death everywhere, how one death is so small among so many. Like the fish, one death among the many still swimming. How do we grieve just one?
How craftily she moves the poem through the actions of the mind, from one image to the next! From the bronze of the sunset on the passengers to the bronze on her husband’s skin. How craftily she lets the pandemic into the poem. I have read many pandemic poems that feel like bland reporting, or like political statements. It’s nice to find one that braids together the ordinary life events with the dread of the disease.
In the last stanza, the speaker tries to make sense of catching a fish, snagging it and maiming it just to throw it back. Her husband explains it as he sees it, which, since this ends the poem, is likely her own view she’s put in his mouth. We’re all violent. What we want to do is find “the way out / that does the least damage.”
How does this relate to the passengers on the plane? Not directly, I’d say. But the poem moves by way of suggestion, not direct connection. There is danger; there is a danger of death. The speaker fears for her loved ones. So vulnerable! Just her few loved ones among many. And killing the fish is a profound experience. How could it not make us think of life and death, in a wider sense? Of our wish to kill as well as how we manage that wish so that we do the least damage.
Kimberly Casey lives in Alabama, where she is the founder and president of Out Loud Huntsville, a nonprofit dedicated to inspiring community outreach through literary arts. She received her MFA from Pacific University.
