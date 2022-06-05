This poem comes to mind. I am sick and deeply saddened, and you must be, too. Death after death of our children. Children. A poem can sometimes be a solace, at least, when a poet finds the right words for what we’re feeling.
I hardly know what else to say to add to Millay’s words. She calls her poem a “Dirge Without Music.” A dirge, a lament for the dead, usually has music, or song. But not this time. There is no music because the tone is “not resigned.”
You might say it’s angry, but the tone is almost worse than overt anger.
It’s reserved, holding in a great deal of anger, which actually accentuates it. Everything that matters about the dead has been lost. What remains is “a formula, a phrase.”
Just think how much of an understatement is the line, “I do not approve,” repeated twice. And “I am not resigned,” also twice.
I also think of Emily Dickinson’s poem, “After great pain a formal feeling comes –/ The nerves sit ceremonious like tombs.”
You might read that poem as well, if you’re looking for a companion in your grief.
In Dickinson’s poems, death becomes absorbed into a dignity of mourning. Contained, and the more potent because of its containment.
You might also read Dylan Thomas’s “A Refusal to Mourn the Death, by Fire, of a Child in London.” There’s a singing quality to its lines, the way a deeply grieving person may rock rhythmically rock back and forth, keening, maybe wailing softly.
Millay’s poem does feel like a song without music. Especially the last stanza. You can almost feel the slow footsteps of the coffin-bearers.
Her poem appears not to be about a particular incident. It notes that the “wise and the lovely” are “fed to the roses.” All of them, eventually, lovers and thinkers, the tender and kind.
I am particularly struck by the third stanza. The poet brings us up so close to the one who’s died — the “quick answers, the honest look, the laughter, the love.” We can feel the life there, that’s lost. And then she brings us close to the blossom—fragrant, elegant and curled.
“I know,” she writes, “but I do not approve.” Flowers for this occasion feel like a travesty. The last line, of course, tells the truth. “I am not resigned.” Who is ever resigned to such death?
Throughout much of her career, Edna St. Vincent Millay was one of the most successful and respected poets in America. She is noted for her dramatic works, including Aria da capo, “The Lamp and the Bell,” and the libretto composed for an opera, “The King’s Henchman,” and for such lyric verses as “Renascence” and the poems found in the collections “A Few Figs From Thistles,” “Second April,” and “The Ballad of the Harp-Weaver,” that won the Pulitzer Prize in 1923.
