I was looking for a poem about Independence Day. This one by John Daniel did what a good poem always does — turns my expectations on their head, makes me see from an angle I wasn’t prepared for. America’s roots are firmly planted in Independence, right? Independence from England — a new land, marking independence from England, from an old culture, old expectations. Take care of your own. Somewhere in our collective heads is a vision of a covered wagon, a woman standing alone in the middle of vast field of grasses, a man with his gun, bringing home a wild turkey for dinner. Frank Sinatra singing “I did it my way.”
Ultimately, we’re all immigrants. And In the immigrant head is a similar vision, escape from the oppression of old regimes of many kinds. “Free at last!” cried Martin Luther King.
Yet that view, as Daniel’s poem says, is not only an oversimplification, but is actually fake news. We are entirely NOT free. This poem celebrates our dependence on each other and on the earth. We are dependent on the sun, the rain, the soil. Daniels traces the interdependence, step by step. We think of birds being free, but they have to have the weight of the planet (gravity) to push against. And Earth didn’t invent itself. It was a whirling cloud of dust, pledging allegiance (a reference of course to our pledge) to a star.
Further back in time, our sun itself became fire from the ashes of other stars. And at what we can only call the beginning, “the dark zero of our time,” there was a blaze of revolutionary light — a nod to what we call our American Revolution — coming out of nowhere, out of nothing.
Why did this happen? Nothing needed the light. And the brilliance of light itself needs nothing. The tracing backward in time reveals that absolutely everything is dependent on everything else for its existence. You can’t find a first need, a first cause, a foothold.
When things are seen from this point of view, as the poet says, there would be no loud parades, no speeches, nothing celebrated that was won in war. What we would celebrate is only what we’re given: how the sun’s warmth and the rain touches everyone.
I like it when a poem helps me to see differently. This one is craftily persuasive, but avoids bludgeoning me with a “message.”
John Daniel lives in Oregon. He has written 10 books of essays, memoir, poetry, and fiction.
His poetry and prose have won, among other awards, a Pushcart Prize, the John Burroughs Nature Essay Award, three Oregon Book Awards, a Pacific Northwest Booksellers Award, a Wallace Stegner Fellowship at Stanford University, and a fellowship from the National Endowment for the Arts.
