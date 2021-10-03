OK, I know, it’s pure stereotype, but I did feel that when we moved here from the east coast, simple transactions felt kinder, more authentically cheerful. I was fond of saying that when we drove to our cottage for the summer, it was like slipping into a warm bath. I’m sure there are a million exceptions, but that’s how I felt. Maybe I based that entirely on the checkers at the grocery store. But that was important! Once I was so exasperated with a grocery checker back east, I looked her in the eye and blurted out, “You’re supposed to say ‘Thank you!’”
This poem celebrates those small moments that actually matter so much. Danusha Laméris notices what we don’t usually notice, until it’s absent: people moving out of the way so you can get by, people saying “Bless you,” when you sneeze, people saying “thank you,” maybe a waitress calling you honey, although that one comes from farther south, I’d say. And someone making way for us to pass.
One thing I appreciate about poems is how they often notice the small things. Why is that? It might seem that the whole enterprise of poem-making is about trivia. Tra-la-la, let’s talk about daisies, not important things.
But, as the poet here says, we spend a lot of our time in isolation. We are often far from what was once our tribe, our home-fire. So our brief moments of intimacy, even in poems, are precious and can set the tone for our whole day. For our lives. They may be, as she says, “the true dwelling of the holy.”
The world is full of cataclysmic events. However, each one touches us not in general, but in a particular place. If a house burns down, some child’s favorite stuffed giraffe is lost. If there is war, a particular person’s uncle dies, the one with the bushy eyebrows who used to sing funny songs after dinner. Our lives are made of the small, the immediate. The touch, the smile.
A poem, in writer Ursula Le Guin’s words, is a patterned intensity of language. The intensity comes from the particular. The quality of our ability to see and experience the particular is the measure of the quality of our aliveness.
Danusha Laméris is an American poet born to a Dutch father and a Caribbean mother from the island of Barbados. She was raised in the California Bay Area, spending her early years in Mill Valley, then moving to Berkeley, where she attended The College Preparatory School. Since graduating with a degree in Studio Art from The University of California at Santa Cruz, she has lived in the foothills of the Santa Cruz mountains.
She is the author of “Bonfire Opera” (University of Pittsburgh Press, 2020) and “The Moons of August” (Autumn House Press, 2014), selected by Naomi Shihab Nye as the winner of the 2013 Autumn House Press Poetry Prize.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.