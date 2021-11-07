We’re really looking forward to being at Cape Cod for Thanksgiving, with a large number of children and grandchildren. Yet I think surely the shadow of poverty, war, disease, and grief crosses every Thanksgiving table. Still, as James Crews writes in his poem, when we can’t celebrate, we’ve been fooled into thinking we deserve only safety and comfort.
The holiday itself was prompted by a woman named Sarah Josepha Hale, the editor of an influential women’s magazine, who in 1863 helped convince President Lincoln that a national Thanksgiving holiday would help unite a country torn apart by the Civil War.
The real story of Thanksgiving is not quite a Norman Rockwell painting. Probably what happened is that in the fall of 1621, the Pilgrims celebrated their first successful harvest by firing guns and cannons in Plymouth, Massachusetts. The noise alarmed ancestors of the contemporary Wampanoag Nationwho went to investigate.
That is how native people came to be present at the first Thanksgiving, says Ramona Peters, historic preservation officer of the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe.
“The Wampanoag people, men, were not really sure what they were being told was actually true, so they stayed around for a few days. They camped outside,” says Peters. “So there was a lot of tension as well, all of these men, warriors, were next door in the woods at night in the dark close by.”
Yet what actually happened seems less important than what Crews writes in his poem: that we unwrap our lives like a gift. No matter what’s inside, there is reason for gratefulness. Just being alive is a gift. It seems fitting to take one day to particularly highlight that fact.
I tend to shy away from poems that tell me how I should feel instead of letting me feel it directly from the poem. This one, though, allows me to enter the life of its speaker, with the cold scrape of the chair, the space heater (obviously not a palace, here!), the tired neighbors off to work in the cold with their coffee and their worries. It is those very images that help the speaker remember to be grateful for this life. If there’s nothing more to be thankful for — and apparently the speaker’s life has not had much in it to be grateful for, lately — there’s always the scent of the tangerine on your fingers long after you’ve peeled it.
James Crews is the author of “The Book of What Stays” (University of Nebraska Press, 2011). He was born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.