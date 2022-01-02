At the beginning of a new year, we watch the “light begin its move toward spring,” the poet puts it. I like this poem partly because I recognize that this is what we writers, painters, musicians, do too — try to turn what we see, what we hear, what we sense in our landscape, into art.
Winter is “one word blessed with distance.” We don’t have to know exactly what that means to sense the rightness of that phrase. The painter has gotten up before dawn. We know he’s in Washington state, because of the Skagit river. He’s compared to salmon waking “to the pulsing dawn.” Snow is falling, but the poet calls it “white blossoms.” We’re reminded of spring, but more than that, we’re reminded of the beauty of snow.
It’s desire that pulls the painter back to his cabin and his coffee and his “struggle with brushes.” Desire is everything, here. The artist is pulled so strongly that as he stands at the window watching the flakes come down, each flake enters “the landscape of his gut.”
“To give a little order to his dreams,” is the reason the flakes land in his gut. I understand what he means, I think. This is creation at work. The flakes of snow are transferred from out there to the artist’s interior, to give form and substance to what otherwise would remain simply dreams. It is necessary to take in what seems to be “out there” in order to do this work.
Then there is that strange and magical last line, “To fail in this dance is still to live in the wolf’s jaws.” The dance is the effort, the brush on canvas, bringing the outside in, dancing with what’s been seen and felt. It is not possible to always succeed in getting it right. Yet, the poem says, even failure is still to live in the wolf’s jaws.
There I was stumped. I looked up “wolf’s jaws.” There is a Norse myth of Fenris, the wolf, who was ravaging the land. He was captured by the brave Tyr, who offered to place his hand in the wolf’s jaws as guarantee that the gods would do no more harm. He got his hand bitten off, finally, but the name suggests one who would sacrifice his own safety and honor to save others from a terrible fate. Can you see how that myth might fit this poem? Doing art, risking failure, is a bravery.
Then I turned to the biography of the poet. Duane McGinnis was born in Seattle. He took the name Niatum, of one of his S’Klallam tribal ancestors. The wolf is important in Native American culture. It represents, among other things, loyalty, understanding, and intelligence. A wolf is of course a predator, making it the symbol of the warrior on one hand, and that of the devil on the other. It is brave and it also can kill you.
Duane Niatum studied with the brilliant poets Theodore Roethke and Elizabeth Bishop. He has a master of arts from Johns Hopkins University, and a PhD in American culture from the University of Michigan. He’s a former editor for Harper & Row’s “Native American Authors” series and has also edited Native American literature anthologies.
Niatum lives in Seattle and has taught at Evergreen State College, the University of Washington, University of Michigan Ann Arbor, Pacific Lutheran University and Western Washington University, as well as at area high schools. He has been writing poems, stories and essays for more than 50 years.
