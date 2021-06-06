I’ve seen kingfishers at our cottage, or at least the quick flash and the sudden dive from the cedar tree by the dock. The only ones that live in Michigan are the belted kingfisher, not bright like the tropical ones, but gray, with a ragged crown that looks like it just got out of bed.
Of course the kingfisher in Mary Oliver’s poem doesn’t catch a silver leaf. It’s a small fish in his beak. But a leaf is the shape of it. And its broken red river is its veins. By putting those images together in our heads we’re combining things the way humans do. We make leaves out of fish; we make blue flowers out of kingfishers.
But the kingfisher: to him, water is water. He isn’t making metaphor, as least as far as we know. He’s just doing what he does, perfectly. He kills his prey with an easy cry. Is it right? Is it wrong? The speaker refuses to say. But the speaker longs for the same easy relationship with her life as the kingfisher has, doing what he does.
Several things strike my attention: the way Oliver begins with “I think this is the prettiest world—” and then slams us with “as long as you don’t mind a little dying.” And then, when you’re slammed, picking you up again with “how could there be a day in your / whole life / that doesn’t have its splash of happiness?”
I feel like the kingfisher, flying up, quickly down, and up again.
I’m also struck that she uses the word “religiously.” In what way is what he does “religious”?
I’d say in the simple sense we often use when we mean “faithfully,” or “sticking to a way of doing things.”
There’s that longing in the poem, one we all feel, I suspect, to be able to simply live our lives without overthinking them. To just be in the world naturally, before our fancy cerebral cortex got us so fraught with worries and regrets and plans and disappointments that we almost forget to live.
Like, for instance, if we didn’t check our phones every three minutes.
You may already be able to quote a Mary Oliver poem. She is that well known among poetry lovers. I’ve several times read one of her poems at commencement convocation at the University of Delaware because I knew the audience, parents and family, would be able to connect with it. I think what appeals to us is the way she illuminates the natural world with no sentimentality, how she intimately sees the world of small things, quiet things: hummingbirds, egrets, motionless ponds, “lean owls / hunkering with their lamp-eyes.”
Her poems link the human sensibility with nature in a way that illuminates both. The poems often hover at the edge where human and what we call “animal” can speak to each other.
Oliver led a very private life with her partner, Molly Malone Cook, in Provincetown, Massachusetts. Her work has won many prestigious prizes, among them the Pulitzer Prize for her fifth book, “American Primitive” (1983) and the National Book Award for New and Selected Poems (1992).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.