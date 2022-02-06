This is a valentine poem for old people. No, it’s a valentine for everyone. Yes, it’s the middle of the winter here, and yes, the poem is set in a garden in summer. But love has no season, right? Or, as Kunitz says in the poem, love is one season only.
Kunitz, a Pulitzer Prize winner and our U.S. Poet Laureate when he was 95 years old, is a heartening example of a poet who not only continued to write into his last years, but wrote some of the best poems then.
This poem remembers, and is about remembering. It begins with a line recalled from an earlier poem when he was wildly in love with the woman he speaks to, the woman who became his wife. As he writes this poem, it’s the late season of his life. It’s night, in whistling wind and rain. Summer is coming late, his heart is late, his youthful song has flown like the wind.
In the afternoon, he’d been outside staking down the garden. The sky was looking ominous, so he knew he’d better prepare. He was listening to the crickets, which make him recall the crickets of his childhood. How can such a loud, brave sound come from such a small thing?
I’ve been thinking about his choice of the word “brave,” of our own bravery of keeping on with our work (or our love, our marriages) after the first hot season of passionate drive has passed. What drove that earlier engine? What drives the trill of the cricket? Desire, the speaker calls it. He says it three times. How powerful it is! But that kind of desire comes to us in only one season of our lives.
But this wouldn’t be a valentine unless the poem went on from there. We return in the poem to the wind, the willow thrashing against the window. The speaker’s alone. He’s been alone for a long while, it seems. The wife he addresses in the poem is gone.
I think no more loving words were ever written than the last three lines of this poem — the longing for the touch of the one who’s gone, and the recognition that his sense of himself has become so intimately bound up with their relationship that he isn’t sure who he is now without her. This, by the way, is the last poem he ever published.
Kunitz has said, “In my late poems I’ve learned to depend on a simplicity that seems almost nonpoetic on the surface, but has reverberations within that keep it intense and alive. ... I think that as a young poet I looked for what Keats called ‘a fine excess,’ but as an old poet I look for spareness and rigor and a world of compassion.”
“In youth, poems come to you out of the blue,” Kunitz said in a New York Times story. “They’re delivered at your doorstep like the morning news. But at this age,” he added, “one has to dig.”
I’m not surprised he used the word “dig.” His garden always called to him.
The last line of his biography on the back flap of his Collected Poems reads, “Kunitz and his wife, the artist Elise Asher, live in New York City and Provincetown, where he cultivates a celebrated seaside garden.”
“There is a shot,” writes Nell Boeschenstein in a Literary Hub article, “a close up of his long thin fingers clasped behind his back, their tips brown and rough and wrinkled and covered with dirt, that is the very definition of what it means to be alive on earth.”
“When Kunitz and Asher bought the cottage in 1962,” Boeschenstein goes on to say, “the yard was a dune. He built three terraces to contain the sand and hauled seaweed in from the beach which, when combined with compost and peat moss, enriched the soil. He turned the most barren ground into the most fertile. In 2004, a few years before he died, the garden boasted 69 species, including three 20-foot-tall conical Alberta spruces and a juniper.”
I’d call that a valentine to the earth, as well.
