TRAVERSE CITY — Dementia can strike a loved one unexpectedly.
Such was the case for Peninsula Township resident Stephen Lewis, whose wife, Carolyn Johnson Lewis, succumbed to the disorder in 2019.
Stephen, 78, said his wife was diagnosed with dementia by a neurologist after she experienced some unsteadiness on her feet in 2016.
“My initial reaction was — this isn’t supposed to happen this way, because I’m 10 years older than she,” Stephen said. “And we used to joke that she could push me around in my wheelchair.”
Stephen said he quickly became his wife’s main caregiver, adding he never seriously considered putting his wife in a caregiving facility.
“I was not going to visit the love of my life, who I’m sure, if positions were reversed, would have done precisely the same thing for me,” he said.
Stephen said he knew little about dementia at the time, but he sought support from a variety of sources, including caregiver relief from Munson Medical Center in Traverse City multiple times per week.
“The whole thing was a learning experience,” he said. “If I was doing this solely alone, it would have been much more difficult.”
As time progressed, Stephen said his wife became bedridden, because of a paralyzing fear of falling that she developed.
“It has to do with the brain not knowing where the body is in space,” Stephen said, adding his wife lost her willingness to walk as a result.
On recommendation, Stephen said he procured a hospital bed for his wife.
“I resisted that idea for a long time, because I didn’t want to turn the living room into a hospital room,” he said. “I was trying to … hold on to, as best I can, the life that we once had.”
Eventually, Stephen said his wife began losing her ability to articulate herself.
“She was down to one-word responses,” he said. “She still sometimes would smile. She usually (would) respond to hand-holding with a responsive grasp of her hand to mine.”
Stephen said there was a a stark contrast between his wife pre-dementia and post-dementia, but the core of both her spirit and their relationship persisted.
“I think that the woman I fell in love with was still there,” Stephen Lewis said, recalling one morning when his wife woke up and called out his name. “She said my name ‘Steve’ in a kind of plaintive tone, indicating that something is either scaring her, bothering her, or something’s not right … And I go to stand next to her and take her hand. I say something like, ‘I’m right here. Steve is always right here.’ And she said, in a very heartfelt way, ‘Thank God.’
“The core of the relationship — it remained,” he added. “I always felt that she was responsive to me, if not (in) a verbal way, a physical way with touching my hand or something … At the same time, it reminds you of how much is lost.”
In the end, Stephen said his wife’s deterioration came very fast when she began to have difficulty swallowing.
“That proved to be the end game,” he said.
Stephen journaled his experience in an upcoming book, “Dementia: A Love Story,” published by Mission Point Press. He said the book is available for pre-order through Horizon Books in Traverse City, as well as Amazon.
He is a regular Books/Travel columnist for the Record-Eagle. See Page 5C for his latest dispatch.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.