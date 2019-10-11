TRAVERSE CITY — Students at Old Mission Peninsula School are getting an early — albeit unexpected — break from the classroom because of a little birdie that took an unfortunate and electrifying trip Monday morning.
Class was canceled at OMPS for a fourth straight day Thursday because of an electrical issue that might have been caused by a bird flying into one of the fuses on the transformer that powers the building, Head of School Rick Couturier said.
The mishap knocked out one leg of the three-legged transformer, causing two of the electrical panels in the building to overheat and the wiring to melt. Couturier said one of the panels acts as a surge protector for the equipment inside of the building, and that the overloaded circuits affected the schools HVAC system.
The smoldering panels produced “very small amounts of smoke,” Couturier said, and there was no need for a major cleanup, but students were evacuated and picked up by their parents Monday.
“Our kids were safe. That was our first priority,” Couturier said.
Now the priority is getting the students back in class, but Couturier still is working on a timeline for a return to the building. In the meantime, Couturier said they have planned or are planning to hold half-days of school with off-site field trips Friday and through next week.
Workers are on site cleaning up and making the necessary repairs. Couturier said OMPS officials remain in contact with the state fire marshal and the state inspection bureau. Tentative plans are to restore power to the building Tuesday and then evaluate the needs of each of the building’s systems.
“We want to keep the kids in school and engaged in school,” Couturier said. “As soon as we find out what happens Tuesday, we’ll have a better idea of a timeline of when we can return to the building.”
Initial plans had instruction being moved to other sites including St. Joseph Church, West Side Community Church, Kensington Church and the Northwestern Michigan College University Center. The state fire marshal informed Couturier that they would still need to go through the proper permitting process to use those sites, however, and Couturier said that process likely would take longer than the repairs at OMPS.
“(Wednesday) from 12 o’clock to 3 o’clock, our plan totally changed based on one phone call,” Couturier said. “We had like four different tentative plans at three different locations.”
Saku Raftery, parent of an OMPS student, said the last four days have been challenging, but she has faith that school officials are doing their best to remedy the situation.
“Yeah, it’s a huge inconvenience, but the kids really enjoy not having to go to school,” she joked. “These things happen. It’s inconvenient, but at least I know the school is working as hard as possible to get the repairs done. Everyone is doing their best. That’s all we can hope for.”
Raftery said parents and others in the community have been helping each other with child care and that one parent posted on Facebook offering her house as a place where parents can drop off and pick up their children before and after work as long as they come with a lunch of their own.
“Everyone’s really pitching in, which speaks to the nature of the school,” Raftery said.
The four missed days of instruction could mean an extended school year, but Couturier said that is something he is trying to avoid. He said that could include asking the Michigan Department of Education for forgiveness for those days or possibly adding 10 minutes to the school day to make up the lost time.
“I’m trying to deal with the immediate needs right now, but that will be the next thing we start to talk about,” he said.
