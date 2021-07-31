TRAVERSE CITY — Repairs are completed on a forced sewer main transmission line coming into the city from Acme and East Bay townships, following four days of 24-hour work to stave off a leak until the fix was made.
The total cost of the repair work remains unknown, but officials said they expect it to be substantial. What was simple, however, was the actual repair job: a worn-through pipe with a couple of small holes the size of U.S. quarters was quickly replaced by contractors Thursday night. But the fix only was possible once enough equipment was lined up to tackle the under-pressure sewage flow from the east side of town.
Nate Alger, Grand Traverse County administrator, confirmed not all the bills are yet in for the four-day-long effort to fix the leaking sewer trunkline owned by the Board of Public Works, a multi-township controlled regional utility entity.
The initial discovery of the leak Monday night near Parsons Road and Hastings Street in Traverse City happened when about 200 gallons spilled into a nearby storm sewer drain that eventually empties into West Grand Traverse Bay.
No additional human wastewater flowed into the storm sewer system because workers continued to vacuum up the leak around the clock for four days, Alger said.
“There’s always sewage flowing through those pipes,” he said.
Alger said workers suspect the holes are the result of subterranean vibrations caused by above-ground activity — basically wear and tear over time.
The solution involved the construction of a sewer line bypass so workers could replace the damaged section. Not enough vacuum trucks were on scene until Thursday night to handle the sewage flow while that part of the pipe was replaced, Alger said.
It was a palaver, but one that worked, one east-side leader said.
Beth Friend, East Bay Township supervisor and BPW board member, said she commended the workers for scrambling to get enough equipment lined up and working 24-hours to keep the sewage spill from getting worse.
“Obviously it didn’t cause any more damage that it needed to,” she said.
Repairs to the line completed Thursday night meant Acme and East Bay township sewer customers can stop going to lengths to conserve water use, as had previously been requested.
Friend said the situation underscored the importance of the BPW’s work to video-inspect and upgrade existing infrastructure that’s aged over time. An example was last year’s “cured-in-place pipe upgrade” along U.S. Highway 31 in East Bay Township, she said.
“Unfortunately this one showed that need before we were able to find it proactively,” Friend said.
Jeff Shaw, Elmwood Township supervisor and BPW board chairperson, said there are planned improvements for underground utilities over the course of the next 20 years, such as a main sewer line into the Septage Treatment Facility that needs to be replaced. But these types of efforts don’t come cheap — collectively costing hundreds of millions of dollars, he said.
“It’s incredibly expensive. The amount of money that’s involved is mind-boggling when you get to understand it,” Shaw said. “Average people flush the toilet, pay their $23 a month sewer bill, and just know that it goes somewhere.”
Yet another local official said he knows a focus must be placed on protecting the region’s clean water resources by addressing aging or even under-sized sanitary sewer and stormwater systems.
Grand Traverse County Board Chairperson Rob Hentschel said these types of infrastructure upgrades and even capacity-expansions are critically important for this area because of the topography and connection to Lake Michigan.
“Our county is a bowl and the bottom of the bowl is the bay,” he said.
Hentschel recently requested state financial aid to invest into the region’s underground infrastructure, even engineering redundant systems to keep wastewater away from the bay’s freshwater.
“We have to double-down on our efforts to protect the water because we are on the water,” he said.
It’s especially important because more and more people keep moving to the area, and heavy rainstorms continue to blow torrential rainfall across the landscape, Hentschel said.
“Our population is up and we’re hearing about some lag in our infrastructure,” he said, adding he wants future improvements to set the Grand Traverse Bay region apart as a world-class example of effective water management.
Recent years brought street flooding and stormwater systems spilling over into sanitary sewer lines during heavy rainfalls from thunderstorms. A number of times that influx resulted in sewage spills into surface water, like the Boardman River and the bay beyond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.