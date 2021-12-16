CHARLEVOIX – Investigators working for the National Transportation Safety Board have released preliminary reports containing new details on two airplane crashes which occurred in northern Michigan in early November.
The two reports offer a few new details, but fall short of definitive explanations of what caused either crash. It could be years before such an explanation is finally published by federal investigators.
The reports concern a Nov. 13 crash on Beaver Island that killed four people, as well as a separate crash that occurred two days later near Boyne City, killing two people.
The Beaver Island crash report states that a commuter plane operated by Island Airways was on a “straight-in approach” to Welke Airport’s runway 35, and that broadcast data from the plane ended .24 nautical miles south of the crash site. Impact occurred about 300 yards after the broadcast signal went out, according to the NTSB report.
“The airplane impacted the ground about 110 ft east of the extended centerline of runway 35, and 320 ft south of the runway threshold,” stated the report.
It’s typical for broadcast data to cut out before a plane lands, said Bill Ross, president of the Traverse City Experimental Aviation Association. But overall, Ross said, the reports gave very little new information.
“There wasn’t a lot that we didn’t know,” said Ross. “Anytime a plane crash happens, we look at these reports. But I could put eight pilots in a room together and we’d all come up with eight different explanations for the crash.”
The pilot and three passengers died as a result of the crash, while another was seriously injured. The passengers, who were later identified by the Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office, included pilot Bill Julian, a TCAPS social studies teacher, as well as Mike Perdue, a Gaylord realtor, and Kate Leese and Adam Kendall, a couple who had recently moved to Beaver Island, according to an interview they gave to The Detroit News.
The fifth passenger, who survived, was Mike Perdue’s daughter.
Reached by phone, an employee for Welke Airport said the airport would not comment on the preliminary report findings.
Similarly, the NTSB’s preliminary report on a small private plane that crashed two days later near Boyne City offered few new details. That report found that the Boyne City crash occurred just after the pilot was cleared for landing.
“The airplane subsequently impacted the ground about 600 ft west of the last recorded location,” stated the report. “Broken tree limbs indicated the airplane was in a steep descent of about 70° while on a west heading.”
Two witnesses later told NTSB investigators that “they observed very heavy sleet with low visibility conditions for about 10 minutes, before and after the accident time.”
Investigators found no anomalies in the airplane, a Beechcraft King Air, itself that would have precluded normal operation, said the report.
Both the plane’s pilot and it’s single passenger died, according to a separate report from the Charlevoix County Sheriff. The pilot was Kenneth Daniel Yott, 61, of Pontiac. The passenger was Corbin Dennis Kennedy, 21, of Howell.
The NTSB is an independent federal investigative agency unaffiliated with the Federal Aviation Administration or the U.S. Department of Transportation. After a plane crash, NTSB sends investigators to perform a a preliminary report, which is then followed by a more thorough investigation. Those investigations are unlikely to be released soon.
“Typically those reports take between 12 to 24 months,“ said Jennifer Gabris, spokesperson for the NTSB. “Those [preliminary] reports are the facts available now.”
Both preliminary reports were handled by different NTSB investigators. The preliminary reports can be found on the NTSB’s website within the organization’s “CAROL” database.
