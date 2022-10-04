TRAVERSE CITY — Officer Justin Nowland said he’s passionate about helping the homeless population in Traverse City.
He started a new role as North Boardman Community Police Officer with the Traverse City Police Department on Monday.
Sitting beside Capt. Keith Gillis, the head of the TCPD patrol division, Nowland said his main goals in the coming weeks are to meet and establish relationships with local organizations that work with the homeless population, like Safe Harbor.
“There needs to be a solution (for the homeless population), and I’m glad that I can help find it,” he said. “If I make it even a little bit better, that’s a win in my book.”
Prior to this new appointment, Nowland worked as a night-shift officer in the patrol division.
Although he said he has never worked in a post like this before, Nowland said that he has worked taking calls at the homeless shelter in town.
He plans on working “hand-in-hand” with the new social worker, once that person joins the force.
“What we’ve done thus far hasn’t worked and so, hopefully, getting that social worker person into that position, we can find some more long-term solutions,” Nowland said.
Current short-term solutions have included handing out tickets or making arrests, he said.
“I wouldn’t have committed to a position like this if it wasn’t something that I wanted to do, or wanted to commit to,” he said. “You’re working with people on a daily basis who need a help up, and I’m willing to be that help.”
Gillis said he was unable to give any updates on the hiring process for the social worker position as of Monday afternoon, but did say he arranged some ride-alongs for finalists last week.
“Having Justin and the social worker focusing on this type of situation is an opportunity,” Gillis said about Nowland’s new role engaging with the part of the community that has no housing.
“You look at what our job is — it’s to serve and protect. Who needs our protection more than the homeless?”
Nowland’s first big event in his new role will be a community clean-up of The Pines on Oct. 17.
Everyone who wants to volunteer with officers to get the area ready for winter is invited, he said.
Gillis said TCPD will provide PPE, garbage bags and gloves to everyone who comes to participate.
They will meet at 11th Street by the dumpster at 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 17, Gillis said.
