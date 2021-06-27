KALKASKA — Sixteen-year-old Cody Wright gets asked often how his 2-year-old redbone coonhound, Tucker, got his name.
“I was going through names trying to think of a name, then I started saying Tucker and he listened to it,” Wright said, “and that’s how I got his name.”
Now Wright and Tucker, both Kalkaska natives, tour the country and attend breed conformation shows to earn points with the American Kennel Club. Recently the two had their shot at the most prestigious dog show of them all — the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York City.
Wright traveled and competed at the show June 12 and 13. Though Tucker didn’t win Best in Breed, Wright called Westminster by far his favorite show.
“It felt really great because it was one of my own,” Wright said.
Judges at dog conformation shows look for how aligned a dog is to its breed standards, like its appearance, temperament and structure to allow the dog to perform the function which their breed was bred.
To be invited to show in Westminster, dogs have to be in the top five of the breed’s standings. Handlers get that by how many dogs they have “defeated,” and how many breed points a dog has.
Tucker defeated 25 other redbones. That road ran through AKC dog shows in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, North Carolina, South Carolina, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee.
In AKC shows, Tucker is known as “Cody’s American Sheriff,” the dog’s registered name to ensure its uniqueness.
“American in his name comes from my mentor who really helped me get started in redbones (Dale Young), he has passed now,” Wright said. “(For Sheriff) it just came from something I thought of when I was younger.”
He has shown several dog and breeds aside from Tucker. The other two dogs Wright showed at Westminster were a bluetick coonhound, Arnold (Evenstar-Wesridge Game Changer At Rajopa) and a havanese, Julia (Luv Bugs Jewel Of The Sea At Tribeca).
Wright has bred coonhounds in Kalkaska since he was 4 (2009), then started showing them in AKC competitions in 2019.
“I’ve always wanted to do it, but I never did it because I never thought about it,” Wright said. “Then one day I was offered to go to an AKC show and I went, and I just got addicted to it after then. I just kept wanting to go.”
Years of work paid off. Wright qualified and was invited to show at Westminster in 2020, but didn’t compete because of an error with his application submission. He said he was heartbroken. Then Wright qualified again in 2021 and finally had his chance to travel to Tarrytown, New York and compete.
The Westminster Dog Show averaged 2.2 million viewers this year, according to Nielsen ratings, but on the chance you tuned in, you wouldn’t have seen Wright on national television. Only the dog who wins Best of Breed advances gets to go on Fox Sports 1, Tucker won Select Dog.
Wright said he knew the majority of the people showing in his breed groups. He was the youngest in the ring, though one handler was 17.
Many at Westminster are either professional handlers or owner handlers. Wright said he can’t be paid because he’s considered a junior, though he owns and handles his own dog. He didn’t compete in the junior section of the show.
“It’s hard to get there, but you have to put your work in to get there,” Wright said. “You have to work hard, you have to work your dogs, you have to train them.”
Wright said one of the favorite parts of the trip was the road trip along the East Coast through the Appalachian mountains. Monica Malboeuf, one of Wright’s teachers back in Kalkaska, sponsored Wright’s suit.
“It was a great experience looking at everything, experiencing all the views and going with people that taught me so much,” Wright said. “I always dreamed of going to Westminster, and now that it’s all come true, it’s an awesome feeling.”
Since October, Wright has been living in Cherryville, North Carolina, working, mentoring and training as a junior handler. He said he has learned a lot about a lot of different breeds, coats and how to show them.
Wright currently attends school in Kalkaska remotely. He’ll be a junior when he returns from North Carolina to start school next year.
