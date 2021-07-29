TRAVERSE CITY — Northwestern Michigan College is exploring the idea of livestreaming its Board of Trustee meetings.
The idea was brought forward by board Chairman Chris Bott after it was discussed at an executive session.
"If COVID taught us anything, it's that we have to be flexible," Bott said.
During the pandemic board meetings were held via Zoom and people could call in to offer public input. The board went back to in-person meetings in June.
Board meetings are recorded, but they are not livestreamed, which is against NMC policy. The policy committee will look at making some changes to allow them to be livestreamed, Bott said.
"The goal is to expand the audience that can view our meetings," Bott said.
Trustees also talked about ways that would also enable people to participate remotely during the public comment portion of a meeting. That could be done via Zoom, a feature that may be added in the future, Bott said.
Trustee Doug Bishop, chairman of the policy committee, said for public comment he would rather people attended in person.
"We are in Grand Traverse County," Bishop said. "It's not that difficult to get here."
Rachel Johnson, board vice chairwoman, said board members don't know why someone can't get to a meeting, nor should it matter.
"If livestreaming makes our meetings more accessible to people, then I think we should do it," Johnson said.
Trustee Michael Estes said if remote public comment is taken, callers should be screened as they could be from other counties. Estes said he wants to increase public participation.
"But at the same time I want to safeguard the information that we're getting," he said.
Monday's board meeting was the first Estes has attended in a year. Estes said his not participating in the college's Zoom meetings was his way of protesting the online format as he believed meetings could still have been done in person following COVID guidelines.
Other municipalities already livestream their meetings and were doing so before the pandemic, including Grand Traverse and Leelanau counties, with Benzie County considering it.
None offer a way for the public to comment remotely.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.