CHARLEVOIX — The Health Department of Northwest Michigan’s Board of Health learned this week what some residents think of it.
Results from surveys and listening sessions over the past several months indicate respondents are worried about lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, how health department staff are being treated, and that some board members are being led astray by disinformation.
The data was presented to the board during its meeting Tuesday at the Shirley Roloff Center in Charlevoix.
“It has become evident that several members of the board have no interest in supporting the health department through grant review and are, rather, focused on obstructing any and all grants,” said Emmet County resident Mary Lieberman during public comment before the presentation.
The health department selected Kari Krantz of KSK Consultancy to host and publicize “community listening sessions” which took place throughout May in the four counties the health department serves.
According to a report Krantz provided to the health board, a total of nine listening sessions were held, representing approximately 81 people. Most sessions extended beyond the established 90 minutes.
Out of the 81 people represented in the data, more than half said the biggest challenges at the health department had to do with the board of health itself.
The May listening sessions took place around the time the board became divided over whether to apply for a school nutrition grant from the Michigan Health Endowment Fund.
The board ultimately failed to pass its meeting agenda, so the meeting itself could not take place, and the deadline passed for submitting the grant application. That incident prompted increased attendance at board meetings throughout the summer.
Listening sessions results
Krantz said she divided the participants into two groups that shared similar themes.
The smaller of the two groups focused its dialogue on the COVID-19 pandemic response and related issues. Some participants said the health department overreached with restrictions and mandates and encouraged board members to listen to medical expertise outside the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
They called for a halt to the Northwest Michigan health department’s promotion of the COVID-19 vaccine, for grants to be pursued based only on the needs of the community and for respect for the county commissioners serving on the Board of Health.
The larger of the two groups saw the situation differently.
Those participants expressed concern that some members of the board were being led astray by disinformation and worried that experts employed by the health department were being undermined.
“They believe that some commissioners don’t understand their purpose or role of serving on the board,” Krantz said during her presentation.
The group called for better communitywide understanding of the programs and services, support for new programs to improve the health department, and formal training for board members.
Read the full report from KSK Consultancy on the health department website.
Health Officer Dan Thorell said the results of the listening sessions represent what the health board has been hearing during public comment.
“When we are doing strategic planning for the department, we can refer to this report and go back to those things as concerns or as strengths,” Thorell said. “So I think it’s really valuable from that standpoint.”
Other business
The board unanimously passed a policy for how it should review and recommend future potential grants, a plan that’s been in the drafting phase through most of the summer.
Confusion arose in June over how much authority the Program and Evaluations committee should have, compared to the full board, to approve or deny grant applications.
“This policy is intended to provide the Board of Health with oversight of grant funded programs, while ensuring the review process is not overly burdensome for HDNW staff and Program and Evaluation Committee members,” the draft said.
Read the full policy on the health department’s website.
The health board is made up of eight members, two commissioners from each of the four counties the Health Department represents: Antrim, Charlevoix, Emmet and Otsego. Their term limits of each member depends on how long they hold a position on their respective county commissions.
Commented
