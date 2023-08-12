CHARLEVOIX — Two more grants failed to make it past the first round of the Health Department of Northwest Michigan’s Program and Evaluation Committee.
During the committee meeting Thursday, commissioners decided to not approve applying for two grants: one would have provided free dental care to children in Antrim, Emmett, Charlevoix and Otsego counties; and the other would have provided nicotine and tobacco education in Otsego County schools.
In both cases, the grants were brought to the attention of the health board committee by Health Department of Northwest Michigan Health Officer Daniel Thorell.
Health board member and committee member Josh Chamberlain, who is a Charlevoix County commissioner, made the motions to apply for these grants.
All of the other committee members in attendance — Emmet County Commissioner Rich Ginop filling in for fellow Emmet County Commissioner Don Mapes, Antrim County Commissioner Jarris Rubingh and Otsego County Commissioner Henry Mason — did not second either motion, which meant that the proposed actions died for lack of support.
This is the second time the Program and Evaluation Committee has stopped the health department from pursuing grants before the proposals could be discussed by the full board.
Earlier this summer, the committee rejected a grant for $500,000 from the Health Endowment Fund.
According to that grant’s guidelines, the money would have gone toward delivery of fresh fruit and vegetables from local farmers for children’s school lunches.
Rebecca Otto, United Way of Northwestern Michigan’s director of regional community impact for Charlevoix and Emmet counties, opened Thursday’s meeting by talking about how their organization was able to step in and secure that grant money.
“We had the capacity to act as the last leg of this relay race, and fully live up to our mission of connecting and mobilizing the caring power of our local community to advance the common good,” Otto said during the public comment portion of the meeting. “I hope, however, that the governing bodies that you serve on still continue to pursue funding sources that experienced and capable staff bring forward to you. Non-profit workers are exhausted. While we have learned to expertly pivot, it’s not the best use of our time.”
After Otto spoke, three community members spoke against the health department board approving any more grants.
For Grant Bentley from Charlevoix County, government grants never seemed to trickle down during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve got a health department in the state of Michigan that’s overfed,” he said. “So I’m encouraging you folks not to accept anymore freebies because it comes with a price.”
Nicotine, tobacco awareness
The first grant the committee discussed would have been for a mini grant specializing in increasing youth awareness of electronic nicotine devices from Tobacco Free Michigan (TFM).
The grant asked TFM for $5,000 that the Otsego Substance Free Coalition would then evenly distribute among their chapters at Gaylord High School, Johannesburg-Lewiston High School and Vanderbilt High School.
“These projects entrust teens to think critically about what substance-use problems they face and how they can make a lasting impact on changing the landscape of youth drug use,” the grant application states. “With students making choices about how this money is spent, they are directly advocating for the health and wellness of their peers.”
One example Thorell gave was, if there’s a problem with students using “vapes” in school bathrooms, they could use this money to purchase vape detectors.
In general, he said, studies have shown that there’s an increase in students using electronic nicotine devices because “they’re available everywhere.”
“Problem is, in Michigan, that you don’t have tobacco retailers that are required to have a license, so there’s very little penalty if they sell it to a minor,” Thorell said. “There’s not an office in the state that regulates them or checks them.”
Compared to other states, Michigan remains at the “bottom of that list” in terms of preventing sales to minors, he said. “The health department [has] a mandate to prevent disease and prolong life. That’s why we’re here and that’s why we bring these to you and try to do these programs.”
But Rubingh expressed concerns about whether this funding would make a difference in substance-use trends in school.
“Since before I was in high school, various governmental agencies have allocated millions of dollars to prevent substance use and abuse and yet, every year, the problems seem to get worse,” he wrote in an email to the Record-Eagle on Friday. “Similar to per pupil funding, it seems that the more money we spend on education, the lower our children score on basic reading and math skills.
“Doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results is a famous quote in this regard.”
Chamberlain proposed a motion to support the grant, but Rubingh, Mason and Ginop did not second it. Since applying for the grant was not approved, the proposal will not move forward. The application deadline is Tuesday.
Dental care for kids
The second proposed grant was for $125,000 through the CareQuest Institute.
According to the grant application review, this grant would have added a registered dental hygienist to help provide free care once a week at each of the institute’s Child and Adolescent Health Centers — Gaylord Blue Devil Wellness and Ironman Health Center in Mancelona.
The new hygienist would help offset the workload for Dawn Marie Strehl, the health department’s regional oral health coordinator.
Strehl currently offers free sealant treatments for children to help prevent tooth decay or immediate need for dental procedures.
Holly Campbell, deputy health officer for the health department, explained that offering programs like this are an important part of maintaining children’s oral health. “We’re considered to be a dental provider shortage area,” she said. “We have that designation.”
“Physical, mental and oral health all tie together,” Campbell said, noting that’s why the grant is so important.
According to data she provided to the board, waiting times for new dental patients in the region can be anywhere from six months to a year.
Mason and Rubingh said they oppose this grant.
“I guess, for me, I have a number of constituents that are sick and tired of this language,” Rubingh said. “So I can’t vote for this.”
At the end of the discussion, Chamberlain made the motion to apply for the grant. It was not seconded by Mason, Rubingh or Ginop, so the motion died for lack of support. The deadline to apply for the grant is Friday.
Committee members are scheduled to meet a week after that to discuss how they plan to review grants with the entire health board in the future.
Their next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 29.
