NORTHPORT — This year, graduates from Northport Public School can receive as much as $2,000 for every year of higher education they complete, for up to four years, as part of the Northport Promise.
Northport seniors Isabella Rice and Lillian Brown will be among the students graduating from the small public school at the tip of the Leelanau Peninsula with thousands of dollars of scholarships secured for their endeavors into higher education.
Brown is heading off to Michigan State University to study marketing and advertising next year. Her parents are paying for some of her tuition, but, with personal savings, scholarships and dollars from the Promise, Brown said she has enough to cover her part of her tuition expenses for her first two years of school.
Rice will attend Northwestern Michigan College next year on NMC’s Commitment Scholarship, which is awarded to high school freshmen who are first-generation students, show academic promise and potential and have financial need. That scholarship will cover the price of Rice’s classes at NMC. She plans to use her Promise money on other college expenses, like textbooks.
“It helps especially with lower income families, because, obviously, the financial support is not always there,” Rice said. “So it’s a really big push, especially for those people.”
Coming from a low-income family herself, Rice said having scholarships like the Promise and the Commitment Scholarship felt like the extra support she and her family needed for her to pursue higher education and remain financially secure.
In the early 2000s, a group of Northport teachers set out to create the Northport Promise in the image of a similar program in Kalamazoo. The aim of the program was to draw more families to Northport while offering students economic opportunities for their future education.
Without major donors, the Promise is fueled by fundraiser events and donations from individual community members. Right now, the Northport Promise has about $250,000 in its fund, said Northport Promise board member Ryan Blessing.
Blessing was among the first cohort of Northport students to receive the Promise upon graduating in 2008. The money he received from the program provided him a nice buffer for school expenses as he completed an engineering degree at Michigan Technical University, he said.
Since its inception, the Northport Promise has issued over $300,000 in scholarships to over 70 students, Blessing said. So far this year, Blessing said he’s received applications for the scholarship from four of the nine graduating Northport seniors.
The Promise can be used for expenses at Michigan trade schools, community colleges and four-year universities. The highest reward is $2,000 per year for up to four years for students who have attended Northport for their entire K-12 career. Seniors with fewer years at Northport under their belt get a prorated amount in scholarship money.
Between 2002 and 2004, Northport Public School faced a drop in enrollment of about 100 students, from 274 to 165, according to MI School Data. The school has yet to see another year in which more than 200 students attend.
In the years between the first year of the Northport Promise and this school year, the number of students at Northport Public Schools fluctuated between 175 and 136. In the 2007-08 school year, Northport tallied 146 students. This school year, the school district counted 136 students in its classrooms.
The Promise program’s board members are looking to get the dollar amount in the fund high enough so that the Promise can fully cover students’ tuition expenses, Blessing said. This would be a great opportunity for Northport graduates and a stronger draw for families, Blessing said.
In many northern Michigan towns like Northport, the high price and limited availability of housing in a market inundated with short-term rentals and vacation homes present multiple barriers to young families thinking about moving to the area, Blessing said.
“Without the scholarship being fully funded, $8,000 isn’t necessarily enough of a pull for a single family that’s trying to live in an area where the tax bracket has gotten to be so ridiculous, especially after COVID,” Blessing said.
Student loan forgiveness has been a focus of federal politics during the last few years. One of President Joe Biden’s campaign promises was to forgive student loans and, while he has instituted extended pauses on student loan repayment, he has yet to make moves to cancel student loan debt once and for all.
In the context of steadily rising college tuition and the financial burden ever-growing student loan debt has for individuals, a fully paid path to a degree would be a huge incentive for families.
But, even the Promise’s current dollar amount has contributed to helping its benefactors pay off their student debt or avoid it completely.
“I was able to pay off mine fairly quickly, and I think that promise was a huge asset to that,” Blessing said.
Holly Sleder graduated from Northport Public School after 12 years in the school district in 2018. She received the full Northport Promise and went on to earn a degree in secondary education, language, literature and writing from Eastern Michigan University.
Sleder was determined to graduate without student loans, and she did so by working long hours during the school year and during her summers off. Alongside the money flowing in from her work, the Promise’s $2,000 was a “necessary” part of paying her tuition and avoiding taking out student loans, she said.
“That two grand makes a huge difference,” Sleder said. “It can be the last little bit you need.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.