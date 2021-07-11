NORTHPORT — Northport native Clinton F. Woolsey may have bested Charles Lindbergh in making the first solo transatlantic flight but for a tragic twist of fate.
Woolsey, a U.S. Air Force captain, was a groundbreaker in his own right. In 2018, his grand-niece Lynn Contos set out to secure a Michigan historical marker recognizing Woolsey’s contributions to aviation development. The two-sided marker honoring Woolsey and his family will be dedicated July 14 at the Clinton F. Woolsey Airport in Northport. Woolsey was among the first 200 licensed pilots in the world. His license dated December 1924 was endorsed by aviation pioneer Orville Wright. It is thought Woolsey, a flight instructor, trained Lindbergh.
Contos said it was Woolsey’s personal big dream to make aviation history.
“He designed a plane called the Woolsey Bomber,” Contos said. “It was his plan to do the first transatlantic flight.”
But duty and tragedy stepped in the way. The Northport pilot was one of 10 officers chosen for the government’s Pan-American Good Will Flight of 1926. The mission aimed to strengthen relations with Latin American countries at a time when Europeans were advancing influence in the region. The effort also aspired to encourage commercial aviation, support personnel training and test the amphibious aircraft selected for the mission.
The five two-man Loening OA-1A biplanes chosen for the 22,000-mile operation were powered by 400-horsepower engines, had open cockpits and cruised at a maximum speed of 90 miles per hour. Each was named after a U.S. city. Woolsey piloted the Detroit.
Diplomatic stops took place at 23 Latin American capitals. On February 26, 1927, just outside of Buenos Aires, Argentina, the Detroit collided with the New York while breaking out of formation. The New York pilots escaped with their lives. It is believed Woolsey declined to parachute in hopes of saving his co-pilot, who at the time was on the plane wing dealing with broken landing gear. Failing to safely land, both perished.
“His sacrifice was important and reported worldwide at the time,” said Barbara Siepker, project liaison from the Leelanau County Historical Preservation Society. “The hope is that the marker will keep it in front of people forever.”
In 1927, Woolsey and the mission’s other pilots were the first individuals awarded the military’s Distinguished Flying Cross created to recognize heroism.
“The family is proud of the history and that we still have Woolsey blood in us,” said Woolsey’s grand-nephew John Nelson.
Tom Wilson and fellow researcher/wife Christine Byron obtained historical information and materials for the project from Northport Area Heritage Museum, Leelanau Historical Society Museum, local newspapers, the National Archives and the Smithsonian Institute.
“I think it’s amazing when you think of an isolated place like Northport and see how far his life took him,” Wilson said.
Clinton Woolsey’s aviation footprint didn’t end with his death. The pilot’s father Byron Woolsey carried on his son’s embrace of the emerging aviation industry. The elder Woolsey honored the pilot by donating 80 acres of his 200-acre farm to establish the Northport airport. Leelanau Township donated 120 acres. Work began on the Clinton F. Woolsey Memorial Airport runway in 1933 with funds from the Civilian Works Administration and later the Works Progress Administration (WPA).
The Leelanau Peninsula airport opened in 1935. It included the farm’s fieldstone creamery for use as a terminal.
The historic creamery structure, with its curving staircase and rooftop observation deck, continues to this day to serve as the Northport airport terminal.
It opens for public touring during the marker’s dedication ceremonies. Family members and historians will offer comments. A U.S. Coast Guard flyover takes place at 12:15 p.m.
Go to the airport’s Facebook page at Woolsey Memorial Airport 5D5 for event updates.
