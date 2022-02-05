NORTHPORT — During the fall, Scott Martin’s sixth-grade science class looked forward to days when the weather was nice.
When the autumn temperature was just right, Martin would take his seven sixth graders — the entire sixth grade class at Northport Public School — to a largely unused plot of land down the street from his classroom. There, they figured out what logs to look in for salamanders, what slugs look like when they’re mating and what kinds of holes certain species of woodpeckers make.
“I am a big proponent of getting kids outside,” Martin said. “Whether you’re studying history or science, things that are more hands-on and real and talking to actual people is a lot more exciting than reading about something in a book.”
The plot is about an acre large, split in half by a local road, and it sits a 10-minute walk down the street from the Northport school building. Martin, looking for a way to do more problem-based learning in his class, had been sifting through public records when he found that this mostly untouched plot was owned by the school.
He thought about designing an ecology unit around the plot of land for his sixth grade class and brought the idea up to Northport Superintendent Neil Wetherbee. They decided the kids should do a survey of the land and then determine how it could be best used for education.
In total, Martin’s sixth graders went to the plot 10 to 15 times. They identified the plant, animal and fungi species that lived on the plot, drew up maps of the area, created a food web of the species there and put together a presentation about the plot and a proposal to turn it into an outdoor classroom for the Northport Board of Education.
Once the survey was finished, Ada Wetherbee, Maycie TwoCrow, Jack Scripps and Elsie Purdy Teahen attended a December Board of Education meeting to present their class’s ideas and designs for an outdoor classroom on the plot. The Board voted 6-0 — with one member absent — in a motion to support the class’s endeavor.
“I really appreciate the initiative that the teacher and students took to put this project together,” said Board President Ben Purdy. “So not only are they learning about ecology and our natural systems, but they’re also learning about civic engagement.”
Purdy said he hoped the outdoor classroom would aid in teaching the students about the rich nature that surrounds their homes.
“I think it’s so common for kids to learn about the rainforests and coral reefs and other amazing habitats, and there’s not too much attention given to everything that we have right in our own backyard,” Purdy said.
Martin’s sixth graders agreed that the days they spent on the plot of land made science class much more exciting. Even when they learned about fun kinds of animals with strange behaviors inside the classroom, they preferred the days when they could be outside.
For some, the adventure in discovering new species in the space was exciting, and being outside in the nature they were learning about made the learning aspect easier.
“I have to experience (lessons) to remember them better,” Northport sixth grader Hannah Kay said.
The class plans to build a fire pit and some benches for the outdoor classroom once the snow melts.
Once they figure out the costs for that part of the project, present it to the board of education and finish building, they will look ahead to other things to put in the area, like bird houses, trails or shelters for classes to huddle in.
Martin’s students are excited about a number of possibilities for the plot and its ability to teach them about nature. TwoCrow said she was mostly excited to learn how to build fires.
At Northport, Martin teachers science to grades 6-12, so he will continue to see these students as they make their way through middle and high school. The plan is for them to continue to work on the outdoor classroom year-to-year and have students from other grades make use of it as well.
Northport seniors have senior projects that are meant to leave something for the community and future generations of students to benefit from.
Some students have made murals or solar panels or climbing walls.
The plot of land presents a great opportunity for a senior project that would have a lasting impact, Martin said. Fun projects or experiments like this one make younger students more excited and ready to learn as they move up through the grades.
“For me, as a teacher, I kind of caught the excitement from kids. I mean, it took me back to being a kid too, like I was down on my hands and knees looking for salamanders too,” Martin said. “You forget you’re even at work, whereas inside you’re looking at a screen and all that stuff is not as exciting for me.”
