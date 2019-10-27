TRAVERSE CITY — A cold wind and slate-gray clouds scuttling across the autumn sky did nothing to dampen the mood at a downtown ribbon cutting this week.
The event celebrated the launch of the “Then and Now” public art project, and it was the red and orange leaves shimmering among wind-blown trees that truly reflected the crowd’s happy mood.
A collaborative effort of four area organizations, the project has placed 10 eye-catching historic plaques in downtown Traverse City.
Each plaque can be found near a notable building or location, and features photos from “then” next to the landscape of “now.”
Most of the plaques are located across the street from a featured site, which allows a full view of the location.
The idea was to make history “come alive,” said Traverse Area District Library director Michele Howard.
TADL, along with the Traverse Area Historical Society, provided the photographic images and historical information placed on the plaques.
“We are especially excited to see these pictures that reside in our collection out in our community for all to enjoy,” Howard said.
The Traverse City Arts Commission and Downtown Traverse City Association both provided financial support for the project.
TCAC Chair Debbie Hershey was happy with the collaborative nature of the project.
“The mission of the TCAC is to bring public art to Traverse City. When we collaborate with other organizations, as we did in this effort, that goal is easier to achieve,” Hershey said.
TAHS board vice president Fred Anderson spearheaded the project.
The plaque idea came to Anderson while he was doing volunteer work with the photographs in TADL’s historic archives.
“I was bowled over by the beauty of many of those photos, and I had visited several cities that boasted historic plaque projects,” Anderson said. “I thought to myself, ‘Why not Traverse City?’”
In addition to the four collaborating organizations, he thanked Colleen Paveglio of the Downtown Development Association, and TADL Librarian Amy Barritt.
The TAHS Board of Directors immediately supported Anderson’s idea.
This was not surprising, as the TAHS has backed past historic plaque projects.
Sharon Jennings, a retired TCAPS teacher, has been involved with the TAHS since the early 1980s, and currently serves as the Board Secretary.
She noted that the several large, black historic panels strung along West Bay were funded by the TAHS’ predecessor organization, the Grand Traverse Pioneer and Historical Society.
“Those panels were developed and funded by the Historical Society back in the 1980’s, so these 10 new panels are really a rebirth of an idea the group had many years ago,” Jennings said.
Anderson encourages people to stroll through downtown and take in all 10 plaques.
His personal favorite is the Cass Street image that includes the first brick fire station in Traverse City. That building, most recently the home of Bistro FouFou, still stands, as do two historic buildings immediately to its south. The three buildings are perfect examples of how a town’s past can remain part of its present.
City Manager Marty Colburn was part of the crowd of well wishers applauding as the ribbon was cut, as were representatives from all of the collaborating organizations.
Running east to west, the plaques highlight the following historic sites, which can be viewed in any order:
- The Park Place Hotel at State and Park
- The Milliken Building, southeast corner of Front and Cass Streets (currently housing Expresso Bay)
- The first brick fire station in Traverse City, 100 block of South Cass Street (most recently Bistro FouFou)
- The Beadle Building, northwest corner of Front and Cass Streets (currently the Mackinaw Brewing Company)
- Front Street Streetscape (100 block of East Front Street looking east)
- Parade Streetscape on Front Street (100 block of East Front Street looking west)
- The Hannah Lay Building, northeast corner of Front and Union Streets (currently housing Boyne Country Sports)
- The South Union Street Bridge
- The original Straub Brothers Candy Factory, West Front Street (currently an empty lot on the north side of the street)
- Final Straub Brothers Candy Factory (currently North Peak Brewing Company)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.