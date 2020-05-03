TRAVERSE CITY — From the beginning, it seems Helen Christopher, 79, and her adoptive mother Helen Baird, 103, were destined to be together.
For starters, the younger Helen is named after her adoptive mom who also happens to be her biological aunt. Baird became Christopher’s caretaker after Christopher’s biological mother died giving birth when Christopher was 18 months old, according to Christopher.
“My dad become my uncle and my aunt become my mother,” she said laughing.
As Baird’s only living child, Christopher and her mom have flipped roles, and Christopher now cares for her mother.
“I’m really all she’s got,” said Christopher.
Baird went into an assisted living facility in January. She’s now receiving end-of-life hospice care, said Christopher.
Before the spread of COVID-19, Christopher visited her mom at South Torch Assisted Living in Rapid City, twice a day, providing companionship during both lunch and dinner, and then tucking her mom in for the night.
Health experts say the uber-contagious virus is especially threatening to the elderly and those with compromised immune systems, making nursing home residents especially vulnerable.
That means for hospice patients, in person visits have virtually been eliminated unless the patient is “actively dying,” and even in those cases in person contact is severely reduced said Beth Urban, a registered nurse case manager for Hospice of Michigan. (Full disclosure: She is also the spouse of a Record-Eagle business reporter).
That means Christopher and her mom have not seen each other in person in weeks.
It hss been difficult for both of them.
“She kind of depended on that, so that was kind of hard for her to get used to,” said Christopher. “Me too.”
One thing that has helped ease the pain of physical separation is communicating via through video calls.
In Christopher’s case, that means using FaceTime on a staff member’s phone at Baird’s facility.
Seeing her mother’s face has provided Christopher something a phone call can’t — visual reassurance.
“I worry about her all the time. Is she upset or whatever? If I see her on FaceTime I can tell by looking at her and talking to her that she’s OK,” she said.
The gift of connecting over video will soon be extended to other area hospice patients and their families through 25 iPads coming to the northern Michigan counties Hospice of Michigan serves. These include Grand Traverse, Leelanau, Benzie, Antrim and Kalkaska.
The iPads are funded through a grant from the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation.
Hospice of Michigan is a nonprofit organization that relies on donations, Because of COVID-19 all fundraisers are canceled, said Urban.
The $12,500 grant for the iPads is distributed from an urgent needs fund set up by the foundation in response to the virus, according to Alison Metiva, strategic engagement and programs vice president at the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation.
“They (Hospice of Michigan) are being creative in how they can lessen that impact in maybe a small way, but my gut is it’s a big deal for those families,” said Metiva.
Urban calls the iPads “a game changer” that may also help ease the burden on hospice staff charged with the excruciating task of telling family members they must pick one person to be the designated visitor of their loved one.
“Having a family member that is very close to you, can you image you just get a telephone call and said they are dying but you can’t see them?” asked Urban. “For us, to help them connect to their family members to see their faces, that is profound.”
The iPads were expected to arrive as soon as the week of April 19, according to Hospice of Michigan.
Whether in person or through video, Christopher’s main message to her mother is a universal sentiment families forced to stay separate share.
“I love you and think of you all the time.”
For northern Michigan hospice patients, that message may now better find its way into hearts of people who need to see it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.