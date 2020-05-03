TRAVERSE CITY — Tony Anderson’s marathon of marathons ends today.
Coronavirus concerns tweaked the location of the finish line — Anderson will run the Flying Pig Marathon in Cincinnati, Ohio virtually, in Traverse City.
But the achievement remains the same: 51 marathons (every state and Washington, D.C.) and 1,300 miles to raise money for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan.
The 58-year-old general manager of Cherryland Electric Cooperative started the Marathon4Kids initiative in 2009 after a plane trip he shared with runners competing to raise money to fight cancer, which gave Anderson the idea to test his own endurance for a cause.
He’d caught the running bug in 1998 and completed his first marathon when he moved to Traverse City in 2003. In 2016 Anderson’s arthritis led to a total left hip replacement, which led some doctors to believe he may never run again.
Anderson said he had the date May 3, 2020 circled for a long time. Neither the replacement nor coronavirus would derail the end of his journey.
“Kids in need haven’t been canceled,” Anderson said.
Anderson outlined a course from the Manistee river to a finish line in Traverse City along M-37. He says the Flying Pig was a hilly course as it stood, but with 900-foot inclines the race in Northern Michigan may actually be a little more challenging.
That wasn’t by accident.
“We’re running the hills because every kid in Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan serves as an uphill battle,” Anderson said. “I’m hoping the community goes out and drives some of that course, sees the hills, and sees that uphill battle and kind of grasp that metaphor.”
With the help of Cecilia Chesney, Executive Director for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Michigan, Anderson and seven other runners from Northern Michigan will be accompanied by police escorts, coast guard flyovers, and cowbells from car seats.
A bus full of supporters from northern Michigan was supposed to travel down to Cincinnati and meet Anderson at the finish line, but now instead, supporters are now being encouraged to make noise from — and with — their vehicles at several points along the route.
It’s a more intimate race, Anderson said.
“It’s going to feel more like a parade than a marathon,” Anderson said.
As the effects of the coronavirus pandemic began to become more serious in the United States, sports leagues, large events and races across America started to cancel.
Anderson said he had considered a Plan “B,” where a group of supporters would watch Anderson race in a park he found in Toledo, Ohio with a 3-mile loop.
More states started to introduce stay-at-home orders, including Michigan and Ohio, and long distance travel was increasingly discouraged.
“There’s a lot of positives to run it here,” Anderson said. “It wasn’t a hard sell.”
Anderson still plans to host a speech at a later date in October to tell the stories of his marathon journey.
“Tony’s got a lot of stories, and there’s a lot of people who’d want to hear them,” Chesney said.
After many presentations on marathons, Anderson says he still has kept one story secret.
He plans to tell it just once, at the finale. Not even Chesney knows of it, despite teasing Anderson about it “a dozen times.”
Chesney said Anderson’s goal of raising a $1 million in donations to the organization is $750,000 complete.
Donations can be made at marathon4kids.org
“We had 400 kids to serve before the virus hit, we’re serving 400 kids through the virus, and we’ll try to serve more than 400 kids after the virus,” Anderson said. “We need people to remember that.”
