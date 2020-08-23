TRAVERSE CITY — Even though she’s already made two visits to Plymouth, Massachusetts, a third trip will have a deeper meaning for a Traverse City woman.
Jan Neumann’s family roots — 13 generations later — can officially be traced back to the Pilgrims who landed in what is now Plymouth, Massachusetts 400 years ago. So a third visit to the Atlantic coast may be warranted.
“I have to now, don’t I?” the 66-year-old said with a quiet chuckle.
Founded in 1901, the Society of Mayflower Descendants in Michigan officially accepted Neumann as a member last week after she “successfully completed the necessary documentation of her ancestry to qualify for membership in the Society of Mayflower Descendants.” Neumann is the 13th descendant of Richard Warren, who arrived in what is now Massachusetts in November of 1620.
Larry Hewartson, public relations secretary for the state chapter, said there are about 900 members in the state. The chapter has events scheduled in East Lansing in the middle of May and another in early November in Frankenmuth.
The May event was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic and the November gathering may as well, Hewartson said. A 400th anniversary celebration of the Pilgrims landing at America’s Hometown has already been pushed back to September 2021.
But what’s another dozen months matter after proving your family tree goes back to 1620 when a group of people ventured across the Atlantic Ocean?
Warren was one of 41 adult male passengers on the Mayflower who signed the Mayflower Compact in 1620. He was listed at being at the first Thanksgiving in 1621.
Neumann can trace her maiden name of Church back to one of Warren’s daughters, Elizabeth, who married a Richard Church.
“That’s my connection,” said Neumann, who retired after 16 years as office manager at the Northwestern Michigan College Foundation, which followed 24 years at Traverse City State Bank.
It took a lot of time to make that connection, she said. Neumann said her aunt Colleen Miller did a lot of the work and her older sister, Raeann Gagnon, took up the “generations of research” when Miller died in 2004.
“She went all over,” Neumann said of Gagnon, who accompanied her sister on some of these genealogical quests. “She went to libraries. She lived in East Lansing so she went to the library at the state capital. She went to cemeteries.
“She followed a thread as far as she could go until she created the family tree.”
The family history and photos turned into a book. Nephew Brad Hoppe, the son of younger sister, Sandy Hoppe, saw the connection to the Mayflower and applied for membership in 2017. He was accepted in 2019.
“You have to have official death certificates, birth certificates, marriage records,” Neumann said. “It’s very cumbersome.”
“Basically, you have to prove (it),” added Hewartson, who can also trace his roots back to Warren. “You can’t just say, ‘Oh, I’m related.’ You have to go back at least six generations.”
After Neumann’s nephew was selected for admission, the burden of proof wasn’t as great.
“Then I can say to the society, ‘I’m related to Brad and this is how,’” Neumann said. “They just look at that branch of the tree then. But it still took a year.
“Now all my children and grandchildren have to do is prove they are related to me because the initial work is done.”
Neumann said the application process cost $125 and there’s a membership fee as well. Membership entitles Neumann and a guest to visit a research area of the Pilgrim Hill Museum that is off-limits to the general public.
Neumann said she may enroll 5-year-old granddaughter, Brooklynn Williams as a junior member. When Brooklynn is 18, she can decide to join for herself. Other family members may also apply later.
“The history will always be there,” she said.
More information on the Society of Mayflower Descendants is available at www.TheMayflowerSociety.com or www.michmayflower.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.