One Sunday morning, in an attempt to lighten my own mood, and perhaps put a fleeting smile on the faces of other quarantined folks, I posted on Facebook my lament that having binged through the current season of Ozarks, and having completed half of the “Times” Sunday crossword, I wondered how to fill the rest of my day before Masterpiece Theater aired at 9 p.m.
However, at the same time my post appeared, I saw one that featured the Times story about a day in the life of a physician dealing with the COVID-19 crisis in a Brooklyn hospital. Since I had been doing the puzzle online, I was not aware of this front-page story, which laid out in horrible detail just how bad things had gotten in my hometown.
Now, looking outside my window, I see in my front yard the rising stalks of daffodils, insisting that in spite of the pandemic, nature’s cycles continue. It is a comfort to see those plants push their way up through frozen soil here in northern Michigan where we can still expect the occasional snow shower.
Soon, the flowering crab apples, which flank the daffodil bed will leaf out, followed in their usual order by the maples and then the oaks. The grass will green and forsythia splash yellow as they already have in warmer places where my family and friends live not far from that Brooklyn hospital.
So, we are dealing with a time of intense contrasts underlain by an insistent yearning to return to our pre-COVID-19 lives when we can dispense with masks, gather again in our usual social situations, stop looking at others as possible carriers of a dread disease, unhook ourselves from the shows we have been bingeing through, enjoy again watching live sports, mow the grass when it grows long enough, all of those activities and attitudes we have abandoned on the one hand, or of necessity, adopted on the other.
Then, we will be able to look back at this most difficult period and see how the pandemic stretched our understanding of past and present, of normal and abnormal occupying the same time frame, to recall, for example, how when hospitals in hot spots like New York City were being overwhelmed, our local hospital was unusually quiet because it had stopped accepting elective surgeries and procedures that could be delayed so as to be ready for an influx of virus patients, which, thankfully, had not yet happened.
In another way, life hereabouts, in tune with nature’s cycles, insists on a certain continuity. Across from my house are cherry orchards where I see the giant fertilizer spreaders standing ready while the farmers go about their usual early spring rounds.
Recently, I had conversations with my brothers-in-law, both orchardists. When I called one, I heard in the background the engine he had been working on. He said he was going about his business as he always does this time of year. My other brother-in-law, the one with a wry sense of humor, commented on his indifference to social distancing. After all, he said, “We usually work about 120 feet apart, anyway.”
As for me, I’ll don my homemade mask when I go out to get takeout meals a couple of times a week so as to see and talk to people in person and to pump a little revenue into the restaurants I frequent.
I will return home, check the crab apples for buds,and be greeted by my dog who has been sleeping by our door.
And then I’ll sit down in front of the television and see what is left to binge on.
