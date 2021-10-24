A recent opinion piece by John McWhorter in “The New York Times” supports accepting “they’ as a third person, singular gender-free pronoun because English lacks such a word. The intention to provide non-cis gender people a way to escape the inevitable social attitudes and expectations that gender labels of “maleness” and “femaleness” provide is understandable. However, I remain skeptical that this solution can work.
That skepticism is based on my observation that the solution faces significant problems. To illustrate why this substitution is problematic, here’s a simple sentence that states a friend is running late: “My friend called to say they would be late.”
Most native speakers of English, who grew up internalizing the patterns of English syntax before they were clear about gender identity, upon hearing that statement would think that two people were going to be late because “they” indicates more than one.
The problem gets worse, not better, if we rephrase the sentence a little to change the verb to reflect number: “My friend called to say they (is, are) going to be late.” To use “is,” agrees with the singular “friend,” but sounds like an abuse of our language because it creates a plural subject/singular verb combination of “they is.” To correct that problem by using “are” confuses meaning. Is the friend coming accompanied by someone, or has the singular “friend” morphed into more than one person?
Although as McWhorter and many others argue, our language has changed over the centuries. But these changes evolved over time when enough users of the language adopted the change. Or it was demanded by the guardians of usage, which is the sad story of how “ain’t” became improper in formal circumstances. (Fodder perhaps for another time,)
However, only rarely has political or social pressure effected changes in usage. In recent memory, two examples illustrate these unusual occurrences. One is the change in connotative value of “Black” as a designator for people of color. Originally, a term of disrespect, enough people forced the change to indicate pride. I’m sure there remain pockets of resistance to this change from negative to positive connotation, but it seems now well-established.
The second such change, also brought about by social/political pressure involved recognizing that women function in positions that traditionally were thought to be the province of men, such as the individual who controls a committee being termed a “chairman.” Feminists succeeded in the simple remedy of changing that designation to “chairperson,” or simply shortening it to “chair.” Similarly, a postman could become a postal worker, and a fireman, a fire fighter. These changes took time to gain traction, but they did not challenge the patterns of English we internalize before we can read.
As my example indicates, substituting “they” for “he” or “she” faces formidable obstacles because of the firmly established syntactical requirements of English. The substitution creates expressions that don’t sound like English and they obscure meaning. Syntactical correctness and clarity are valued by the aforementioned guardians of the language, and so they are unlikely to support the “they” substitution.
Finally, our culture’s insistence on gender identity is so omnipresent in all forms of mass media from advertising to entertainment to news that it is hard to imagine how enough users of the language, who daily are immersed in that culture, would be motivated to insist on a solution that so offends syntactical patterns absorbed as the language is learned and at the same time obscures clear meaning.
The changes cited above managed to escape the grasp of cultural assumptions about race and gender. However, I don’t think the “they” substitution, which demands ignoring cultural associations about gender, as well as the preference for syntactical conventions and clarity of thought, will prevail any time soon.
